WEST BATON ROUGE DETENTION CENTER
ARREST REPORT
WEEK OF JULY 15, 2019 – JULY 21, 2019
Clyde Danos, 45, 750 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II methamphetamines, possession of schedule II amphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kiddiocus Sims, 29, 1291 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
John Rock, 36, 12941 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Thomas Bennett, 29, 2701 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, stop sign violation, possession of meth, possession of Xanax, possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana
Dawn Hooge, 38, 26086 Willow Wood St, Denham Springs, LA, probation violation
Adam Collins, 36, 444 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Antonio Jackson, 35, 5248 Oavlon, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Marcus Blair, 36, 4165 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, obscenity
Kelvin Webb, 32, 12471 Hwy 417, Batchelor, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Dana White, 19, 1490 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, illegal discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm
John Young, 24, 10041 Alpha Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Roger Moore, 25, 17956 Willow St, Grosse Tete, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Jeremy Randozzo, 27, 40055 Coontrap St, Gonzales, LA, possession of schedule II CDS
Haven Short, 22, 11580 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Shane Michel, 43, 14417 Oak Meadow St, Gonzales, LA, possession of schedule II
Dylon Matherne, 27, 611 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Keiquan Sambo, 31, 2120 Haffield Lane, Jackson, LA, domestic abuse battery
Tyler Dufour, 24, 58146 Fort St, Plaquemine, LA, white lights to rear, no license plate light, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with a firearm with a CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number
Heather Prejean, 28, 17267 Milton Dr, French Settlement, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Donald Grant, 60, address unknown, probation violation
Timothy Porterie, 38, 8890 Blackbirch Ave, Zachary, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation
Jericho Hamburg, 21, 11624 East Subdivision Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO
Nicholas R. Robinson, 21, 3824 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO
Shane Dixon, 36, 4765 Schimps Lane, Mobile, AL, fugitive from Mobile County SO
Sandy Collier, 40, 3730 Covas Rd, Coden, AL, fugitive from Mobile County SO
Joshua Britten, 30, 2111 Virginia St, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD
Donovan Catherine, 28, 816 N.13TH St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
