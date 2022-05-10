West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of April 18, 2022 – April 27, 2022
Earl Ruffin, 27, 1064 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property, probation violation
Quinton Johnson, 24, 4155 Prescott Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jamarcus Arceneaux, 32, 121 Batsite St, Lafayette, LA, felon in possession of a firearm
Mycal Preston, 33, 232 S. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from IL
Taylor Almond, 24, 7234 Juno Dr, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, improper display, no driver’s license
Blake Bergeron, 40, 59175 Darby St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of public passages
Rocco Dibenedetto, 36, 2136 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Jason Coleman, 39, 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker, LA, parole violation
James Terrance, 58, 9756 Olympic Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Quenell Malveaux, 39, 321 St. Mathieu Dr, Carencro, LA, improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, PWITD MDMA, possession of a firearm with CDS
Lester Brown, 53, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace
Paige A. Ephron, 30, 1107 N. Sabine Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule III CDS
Jatravien J. Johnson, 23, 317 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Timothy Treuil, 64, 11323 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft, burglary, bench warrant
Brandon Henderson, 47, 5734 Kleinpeter Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kirkland Anderson, 26, 77300 Iberville Dr, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant
Traveon Hawkins, 29, 77155 Oak Ave, Maringouin, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Heather Spencer, 40, 142 Clark St, Morgan City, LA, driving under suspension, improper equipment
Damian Warren, 33, 12398 Mary Rd, New Roads, LA, domestic abuse battery
Blake Jackson, 31, 6243 Highway 1 South, Brusly, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension
Jaylon Jones, 23, 1129 Schneider Lane, Lake Providence, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
James Johnson, 21, 3352 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, no registration, fake MVI, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Michael Hemphill, 36, 31575 N. Cafeline Rd, Tickfaw, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana
Milan Lathers, 39, 1209 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, violation of protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Howell, 29, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, simple assault, unauthorized entry of a place of business
Brooke Reynolds, 46, 6242 River Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of stolen things
Gerald Thornton, 54, 23932 Taylor St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Levar Green, 43, 450 Cloud St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Davis Sims, 43, 6855 Buttonwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jeffery Ellis, 27, 14374 Waterson, Port Vincent, LA, fugitive from Benton County SO
Erion Price, 18, 844 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, attempted 1st degree murder 4cts
Alexander Barber, 29, 874 S. Main St, San Luis, AZ, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
Jamison Marshall, 27, 218 West St. Peters St, New Iberia, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers
James Hodges, 23, 423 Lakeshore Dr, Oscar, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Barker III, 28, 4330 Jefferson St #1, Baker, LA, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm with a CDS, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Trenton Carter, 30, 30253 Otis St, Walker, LA, fugitive from Denham Springs PD
Curtis Savoie, 42, 52163 Savoie Lane, Loranger, LA, simple escape
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.