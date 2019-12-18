West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of December 6, 2019 – December 12, 2019
Melanie Smith, 35, 41375 Merritt Evans, Prairieville, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Michael Jackson, 25, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder
Barry Guess, 40, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Todd Purpera, 52, 3904 Dickinson Rd, Lakeland, LA, parole violation
Adam Jones, 38, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, 2ND degree battery, domestic abuse battery
Timothy Terry Jr., 32, 39345 Oceanview Ave, Prairieville, LA, violation of protective order
Linda Gardner, 53, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Terica Scott, 22, 8113 Battle Dr, Ethel, LA, bench warrant
Mackthrell Nelson, 39, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Jason Garvin, 46, 20225 Toni Lane, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Herman Lovelady, 50, Geismar, LA, stop sign violation 5cts, DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, aggravated battery, failure to signal, reckless operation, speeding 3cts, driving on divided highway 3 counts, driving on roadway laned for traffic, attempted 2nd degree murder
Ray Andrews, 41, 265 Tracy Porter, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Demarcus Ray, 27, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I, fake MVI, expired license plate, no proof of insurance, illegal use of CDS in presence of a juvenile
Rickey Daley, 29, 4241 Poydras Bayou, Lakeland, LA, probation violation
Leslie Propes, 43, 2911 Lydia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Sabrina Christian, 49, 4046 Pawtucket St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Schedule II narcotic meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Clinton Poston, 38, 33140 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Makylan Vaughn, 24, 19468 Orange St, Vacherie, LA, improper equipment, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana
Larry Abughazi, 31, 579 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of schedule II CDS hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Jones, 43, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, 2ND degree battery
Desmond Skelton, 39, 1015 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Brandon Chaney, 37, 4701 Tristian Ave, Baker, LA, parole violation
Michael Coleman, 32, 2017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, possession of schedule I CDS heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting by force or violence, disarming a peace officer
Brent Lacombe, 46, 6937 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, flight from an officer
Asia Guillard, 23, 10210 Ave L, Baton Rouge, LA, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, video voyeurism
Norman Smith, 42, 1288 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, theft, remaining after forbidden
Edward Westly, 21, 54985 Tassin Dr, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Brian Jones, 21, 32900 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, fugitive from ISO
Amiri Perkins, 22, 6921 Perimeter Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
