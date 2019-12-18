  West Baton Rouge

 Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of December 6, 2019 – December 12, 2019

Melanie Smith, 35, 41375 Merritt Evans, Prairieville, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Michael Jackson, 25, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder

Barry Guess, 40, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Todd Purpera, 52, 3904 Dickinson Rd, Lakeland, LA, parole violation

Adam Jones, 38, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, 2ND degree battery, domestic abuse battery

Timothy Terry Jr., 32, 39345 Oceanview Ave, Prairieville, LA, violation of protective order

Linda Gardner, 53, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Terica Scott, 22, 8113 Battle Dr, Ethel, LA, bench warrant

Mackthrell Nelson, 39, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Jason Garvin, 46, 20225 Toni Lane, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation

Herman Lovelady, 50, Geismar, LA, stop sign violation 5cts, DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, aggravated battery, failure to signal, reckless operation, speeding 3cts, driving on divided highway 3 counts, driving on roadway laned for traffic, attempted 2nd degree murder 

Ray Andrews, 41, 265 Tracy Porter, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Demarcus Ray, 27, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I, fake MVI, expired license plate, no proof of insurance, illegal use of CDS in presence of a juvenile

Rickey Daley, 29, 4241 Poydras Bayou, Lakeland, LA, probation violation

Leslie Propes, 43, 2911 Lydia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Sabrina Christian, 49, 4046 Pawtucket St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Schedule II narcotic meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Clinton Poston, 38, 33140 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation

Makylan Vaughn, 24, 19468 Orange St, Vacherie, LA, improper equipment, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana

Larry Abughazi, 31, 579 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of schedule II CDS hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Jones, 43, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, 2ND degree battery

Desmond Skelton, 39, 1015 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Brandon Chaney, 37, 4701 Tristian Ave, Baker, LA, parole violation

Michael Coleman, 32, 2017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, possession of schedule I CDS heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting by force or violence, disarming a peace officer 

Brent Lacombe, 46, 6937 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, flight from an officer

Asia Guillard, 23, 10210 Ave L, Baton Rouge, LA, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, video voyeurism

Norman Smith, 42, 1288 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, theft, remaining after forbidden

Edward Westly, 21, 54985 Tassin Dr, White Castle, LA, bench warrant

Brian Jones, 21, 32900 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, fugitive from ISO

Amiri Perkins, 22, 6921 Perimeter Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

