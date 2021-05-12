West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of April 12, 2021 – April 22, 2021
Kenwondrick Hayes, 32, 1734 N. 15TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, attempted 2nd degree battery, assault by drive by shooting
Carlos Gutierrez, 38, 5570 Gasmer Dr, Houston, TX, fugitive for Harris County Texas SO
Jaquon Bosley, 20, 55025 Cambre, White Castle, LA, theft of a firearm
Edward Bodden, 42, 1819 Commerce St, Houston, TX, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jewel S. Tyler, 33, 1211 West Penn St, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen forearm, possession of a firearm with a CDS, illegal carrying of firearms, obstruction of justice, resisting and officer, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Henry Tillman, 30, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
John G. Roberts, 44, 4536 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute schedule II meth
Charles Henry, 35, 2750 Washington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Orlando Batiste, 25, 2289 N. 15TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Thomas Bennett, 32, 2701 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule III suboxone
Jarrett Thompson, 33, 541 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, failure to signal turn, expired registration, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone 2cts, possession with intent to distribute amphetamines
Ronnie Jarvis, 38, 2301 Sagona Rd, Donaldsonville, LA, possession with intent to distribute Meth, possession of Sch I MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV Xanax, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, introduction of contraband into a penal facility
Kendrick White, 19, 984 McKinley St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Janea North, 30, 915 Elizabeth St, Donaldsonville, LA, bench warrant
Masson Deerman, 19, 4241 Foret St, Addis, LA, domestic abuse child endangerment, domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim
Lawrence Pugh III, 28, 23952 Harmason St, Plaquemine, LA, resisting a police officer, battery of a police officer
Kolby Graham, 27, 6315 12th St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, improper child restraints
Eric Lanclos, 34, 10806 Field Pointe Dr, Denham Springs, LA, simple burglary
Joseph Sylvester, 20, 725 Valsin St, Breaux Bridge, LA, bench warrant
Bianka Lawrence, 32, 2105 E. Azelia St, Baker, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, cruelty to juveniles
Raymond Villery, 56, 518 N. Cherry St, Lake Charles, LA, bench warrant
Jarvis Gremillion, 23, 4152 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant
Wilber Sarceno, 30, 2960 Hwy 190 West #1, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Malcolm Whitlow, 38, 1527 Allene St, Brusly, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Marlon Jordan, 42, 3360 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Damon Fountain, 20, 5805 Kayleigh Lane, Lake Charles, LA, proceeds involving drug transactions, following too close, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, improper lane usage
Angela Gauthier, 42, 2091 Poydra Bayou Dr, Port Allen, LA, insurance fraud
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.