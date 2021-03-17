West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of February 26, 2021 – March 5, 2021
Tyquancia Washington, 27, 1315 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Coleman, 33, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace
Sunni Bielkiewicz, 27, 39845 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Evans, 46, 9235 Olive St, New Orleans, LA, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of schedule II, possession with intent to distribute Sch I MDMA
Emmitt Pugh Jr., 39, PO Box 462, Plaquemine, LA, issuing worthless checks
Vittorio Dipietro, 52, 3726 Bienville, New Orleans, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Jimmy Shiyou, 46, 3838 Gill Dr, Sulphur, LA, improper backing, DWI misdemeanor offense
Marie A. Brand, 34, 77360 McBay, Grosse Tete, LA, forgery 38cts, felony theft over $25,000
Ricky L. Sinclair, 58, 1431 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Leon Paul, 26, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
David Williams, 53, 351 Atchafalaya Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Valencia Smith, 38, 615 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
Edrick Rolax, 23, 407 Pear St, Lake Charles, LA, fugitive from justice
Joshua Christian, 30, 1543 Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from St. Landry Parish SO
Ronnie Payne, 49, 1150 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple kidnapping
Darick Dents Jr, 24, 10515 Coates Ave, Maringouin, LA, fugitive from Zachary PD
Sean Chopin, 32, 11270 Denham Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Cocaine, resisting an officer, possession
of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Lillie Celestine, 59, 303 Jetson St, Lafayette, LA, theft 2cts, remaining after being forbidden
Amos Foster Jr, 33, 2380 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Kevin Craig, 57, 3790 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
