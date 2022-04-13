West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of March 15, 2022 – March 28, 2022
Keanon Dickey, 37, 7895 False River Rd, Oscar, LA, violation of protective order
Therrance Royal, 25, 10185 Kimball Dr, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Rickey Preston, 30, 2410 St. Louis St, New Orleans, LA, possession of a firearm by a felon
Arnold Cummings, 37, 5871 Silverleaf Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, PWID cocaine, PWID suboxone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in presence of a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Gremillion, 40, 11944 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery
Leandrew Thomas, 37, 7329 Joseph St, Baton Rouge, LA, PWID cocaine, PWID crack cocaine, PWID meth, PWID heroin, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
Lindsey Howell, 36, 3824 Kahn’s Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jamie L. Harrison, 38, 8050 Tuscaloosa Ave, Port Allen, LA, traffic control signal violation, possession of schedule II CDS
Melissa Barker, 31, 2639 Allene St, Brusly, LA, PWID marijuana, possession of hallucinogenic plants, illegal carrying of weapons, cruelty of juveniles 3cts, illegal use of CDS in presence of juveniles 3cts
Joshua Vaquez, 35, 3131 Paul’s Lane, Brusly, LA, PWID marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, PWITD synthetic cannabinoids 6cts, PWITD LSD, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, PWITD mushrooms
Larry Barker Jr, 34, 2639 Allene St, Brusly, LA, illegal use of CDS presence of persons under 17 years of age 3cts, PWITD of hallucinogenic plants, PWITD synthetic cannabinoids 6cts, illegal carrying of weapons, cruelty of juveniles 3cts
Latrell Morgan, 19, 916 Ridge Point Ct #112, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice, att. 1st degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of marijuana
Kevin Craig, 58, 3790 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, home invasion, domestic abuse battery, 1st degree murder 2cts, bench warrant
Tyrin Duncan, 29, 150 S. 21ST St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 3cts, theft of a 4-wheeler
Larry Morgan, 21, 3325 Orleans Quarters, Brusly, LA, obstruction of justice, attempted 1st degree murder, illegal use of weapons
Geremiah Booker, 21, 1936 Winterhalter St, Lake Charles, LA, public bribery
Kenneth Deloch, 43, 18121 Adams St, New Orleans, LA, bench warrant
Tyran O. Harris, 22, 12757 Coursey Blvd Apt 2131, Baton Rouge, LA, assault by drive by shooting, 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder 2cts, aggravated criminal damage to property, littering
Jamya Mills, 20, 2757 Court St #7, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, att. 1ST degree murder, illegal use of weapons
Gabe Henderson, 21, 4356 N. Riverview Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Ventriceiya Myles, 35, 789 S. Vaughn St #14, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Tyson David, 33, 8169 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Charleston Eackels, 29, 2757 Court St #7, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, att. 1st degree murder, illegal use of weapons
Tyler Scarborough, 30, 5272 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, resisting an officer by flight by flight, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, reckless operation
Nakia Whaley, 23, 58404 Court St, Plaquemine, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Tylor David, 31, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar, LA, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor, possession of contraband in a penal institution, possession of methamphetamine
Chad Trahan, 28, 210 Liston St, Lafayette, LA, PWITD Sch I CDS
Brian Wilson, 33, 950 Timber Side Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry Valentine, 55, 18436 Bayou Grand S. Blvd, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant
Callie Laiche, 30, 13020 Oakland Dr, Lakeland, LA, turn signal required, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, possession of marijuana
Courtney Swilley, 32, 10956 LJ Lane, Port Allen, LA, PWID Sch II CDS, careless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrants
Brittany Hollins, 34, 24455 Eleanor Dr #26, Plaquemine, LA, criminal damage to property, bench warrants 5cts
Antoinette Porter, 51, 4691 Gibbens Payne Ave, Baker, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Ashley Shumake, 28, 3519 Sardis Lane, Houston, TX, driving on right side of road, improper lane usage, PWID Sch II CDS 2cts, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Chelsea Roddy, 25, 6864 Merrydale Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, driving under suspension, careless operation
Sabrina Christian, 51, 4046 Pawtucket St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Ashton Germany, 33, 58740 Iron Farm Rd, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 2ND, aggravated flight from an officer, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, resisting an officer
Brian K. Walker, 35, 3031 Johnny Bartney, Brusly, LA, bench warrants 2cts
Clyde Cain, 58, 40195 Macedonia Rd, Hammond, LA, driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle
Langston Booker, 27, 9821 Cane Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Deric Washington, 36, 1380 Court St, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order, bench warrant
Noel Springer, 51, 5418 Glynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, failure to notify, sexual battery, sexual battery 2cts, simple battery, aggravated animal cruelty resulting from neglect, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer
Houston Bennett III, 35, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Keanon Dickey, 37, 7895 False River Rd, Oscar, LA, violation of protective order 2nd offense
Robyn Babin, 41, 6937 Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Barry Price, 22, 17614 Feather Ridge Dr, Prairieville, LA, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with CDS, PWITD marijuana, illegal tint
