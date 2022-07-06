West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
June 20, 2022 –
June 26, 2022
Leslie Jackson, 41, 7615 Dan Thomas, Little Rock, AR, speeding, driving under suspension, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things
Joshua Simms, 39, 4613 Greenwood Lane, Baker, LA, fugitive Zachary PD
Ashton Johnson, 28, 1381 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, proper equipment required, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone
Timothy J. Sylvester, 50, 1951 Stafford Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Antoine Fisher, 38, 1516 N. Harco Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, human trafficking
Cecilia Sandbom, 24, 11215 Brown Rd, Denham Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, human trafficking
Elena Butler, 37, 3658 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, bench warrant, fugitive EBRSO
Joshua Devold, 33, 564 Curet St, New Roads, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, improper display, turn signal required
Houston Bennett, 35, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, battery of a dating partner, bench warrant
Lester Brown, 53, 12556 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
Jeremy Scott, 30, 3210 Wallace St, Bronx, NY, probation violation
Donald Dunn, 59, 3110 Springfield Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen things, violation of protective order
Thaddeus Bonner, 21, 724 Albert St, Breaux Bridge, LA, bench warrant
Justin Bishop, 33, 4441 Guidry St, Addis, LA, no MVI, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Amanda Tessier, 31, 1951 Stafford Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, possession of heroin
Theori Thornton, 25, address unknown, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a machine gun
Ernest Robertson, 49, 1105 N. 46TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, contractor fraud
Immanuel Crosby, 25, 24425 Eleanor Dr, Plaquemine, LA, no insurance, failure to register vehicle driver must be licensed, bench warrant
Jaden Reed, 18, 3647 Sugar Harvest C, Addis, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Kilimanjaro Pierson, 28, 1066 California St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse simple assault, resisting an officer, bench warrant
