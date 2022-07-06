West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

June 20, 2022 – 

June 26, 2022

 

Leslie Jackson, 41, 7615 Dan Thomas, Little Rock, AR, speeding, driving under suspension, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things

 

Joshua Simms, 39, 4613 Greenwood Lane, Baker, LA, fugitive Zachary PD

 

Ashton Johnson, 28, 1381 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, proper equipment required, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

 

Timothy J. Sylvester, 50, 1951 Stafford Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon          

 

Antoine Fisher, 38, 1516 N. Harco Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, human trafficking

 

Cecilia Sandbom, 24, 11215 Brown Rd, Denham Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, human trafficking

 

Elena Butler, 37, 3658 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, bench warrant, fugitive EBRSO

 

Joshua Devold, 33, 564 Curet St, New Roads, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, improper display, turn signal required

 

 

Houston Bennett, 35, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, battery of a dating partner, bench warrant

 

Lester Brown, 53, 12556 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery

 

Jeremy Scott, 30, 3210 Wallace St, Bronx, NY, probation violation

 

Donald Dunn, 59, 3110 Springfield Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen things, violation of protective order

Thaddeus Bonner, 21, 724 Albert St, Breaux Bridge, LA, bench warrant

 

Justin Bishop, 33, 4441 Guidry St, Addis, LA, no MVI, driving under suspension, bench warrant

 

Amanda Tessier, 31, 1951 Stafford Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property, possession of heroin

 

Theori Thornton, 25, address unknown, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a machine gun

 

 

Ernest Robertson, 49, 1105 N. 46TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, contractor fraud

 

Immanuel Crosby, 25, 24425 Eleanor Dr, Plaquemine, LA, no insurance, failure to register vehicle driver must be licensed, bench warrant

 

Jaden Reed, 18, 3647 Sugar Harvest C, Addis, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault

 

Kilimanjaro Pierson, 28, 1066 California St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse simple assault, resisting an officer, bench warrant

 

