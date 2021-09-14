West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 23, 2021 – September 5, 2021
Renuka Koritala, 25, 17411 W. Muirfield Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective order, stalking
Emmitt Watson, 29, 2408 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Lloydrick L. Robinson, 25, 9042 Winding Lake, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Rocco Dibenedetto, 35, 318 Avenue C, Port Allenm, LA, bench warrant
Korey Wright, 31, 1900 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, improper lane usage, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of stolen firearm with a CDS, felon in possession of a stole firearm
Jacalix Lundy, 21, 4423 Raleigh Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault
Roy Stewart, 44, 1188 Rosenwald Dr Apt 54, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, criminal damage to property, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Melvin Hendricks, 51, 3212 Angelique Dr, Violet, LA, bench warrant
Melinda Lewis, 29, 14594 Lewis Dr, Maurepas, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping
Jessie T. Warner, 39, 4565 Wyandotte St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by force or violence
Jena Pickle, 30, 14536 Lewis Rd, Maurepas, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping
Matthew Jones, 39, 34991 Rayville Dr, Denham Springs, LA, probation violation
James Pickle, 39, 44472 Gervis St, St. Amant, LA, conspiracy to commit kidnapping
Lee A. Covington, 41, 824 Hwy 74, Arnaudville, LA, simple criminal damage to property, theft
Christopher Ganaway, 35, 1399 West Parkway Dr, Port Allen, LA, theft
Lawrence Hall, 21, 6795 Belle Vale Dr Apt 228, Addis, LA, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Caedon Swift, 27, 1317 Haight St, San Francisco, CA, simple burglary
Rekisha Reed, 44, 1005 Progress Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
