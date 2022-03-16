West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

February 1, 2022 – 

February 14, 2022

 

John Sampson, 53, 17646 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Ladaria Williams, 21, 2386 Laquire Lane, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Shana Dukes, 30, 9676 Mesa Verde Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of motor

vehicle

 

Allison Dixon, 34, 4000 McHugh Rd, Zachary, LA, felony theft, possession of schedule I CDS

 

Cruz Hurlburt, 23, 4637 Hwy 68, Jackson, LA, DWI 1ST, criminal mischief, public intimidation, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, reckless operation, open container

 

Cody Duplechain, 35, 4615 Aubrey Ann Dr, Addis, LA, speeding, bench warrant

 

Brandon Backstrom, 33, 107 E. Fairfield Rd, Broussard, LA, criminal trespass, resisting an officer

 

David Thomas, 39, 7175 Walker Rd, Baker, LA, parole violation

 

Joseph Gibson, 47, 549 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple criminal damage to property, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Tony Couple, 49, 106 Curtis St, Pierre Part, LA, PWID Meth, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, illegal carrying of a weapon

 

Leroy Harrison, 42, 10055 Bookerline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, bench warrant

 

Brandon St. Romain, 36, 11632 E. Subdivision, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Jose Luis Hernandez, 26, 12517 Maus Circle, Houston, TX, possession of fake ID’S 15cts, monetary instrument abuse 30cts, possession of marijuana

 

Reuben Rendon, 32, 1100 Hwy 1807, Venus, TX, no driver’s license, fake ID’s 7cts, monetary instrument abuse 30cts. Possession of marijuana, no turn signal

 

Samuel Diaz, 29, 5010 Country Rd, Rosharon, TX, possession of fake ID’s 6cts, monetary instrument abuse 39cts, possession of marijuana

 

Augustine Sanmiguel, 28, 210 Landau Ct, Rosharon, TX, possession of fake ID’s 10cts, monetary instrument abuse 41cts, possession of marijuana

 

Justin Belone, 31, 5281 Wilcox Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Landon Marsh, 31, 6937 Hwy 190 #43, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Timothy Myles, 39, 8911 GSRI Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, PWITD Sch I CDS, child endangerment, switched plates, no insurance, obstructed license plate

 

Leola Pickle, 59, 13448 Hwy 90 #33, Boutte, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping

 

Leper Lewis III, 41, 11685 Catalpa St, Baton Rouge, LA, following too close, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

 

Stacy Monroe, 47, 3213 12TH St, Bay City, TX, improper lane usage, PWID MDMA, PWID marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

 

Briant Ross, 25, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, PWID Sch I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer

 

Tammy Boe, 47, 18181 Van Broussard, Prairieville, LA, probation violation

 

Alissa Larousse, 24, 33557 Weiss Rd, Walker, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse endangerment, cruelty to juveniles 3cts

 

Jonathan Gremillion, 40, 4515 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespass

 

Khelin Dailey, 23, 1650 Lakewood Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery

 

Nathaniel Burnett, 45, 64122 James Crosby, Pearl River, LA, PWITD suboxone, PWITD synthetic cannabinoids, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

 

Derek Lemar, 43, 1726 Rev. Manuel, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer

 

Kilimanjaro Pierson, 28, 1066 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of schedule I CDS

 

Tevin Collins, 27, 3842 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Romero Geillon, 47, 9540 Kempwood #339, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearm

 

Seth Carreker, 27, 12625 Coursey Blvd #2015, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, felony theft

 

Curtis Green, 47, 2504 Hwy 952, Jackson, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage, open container

 

Tanisha Provo, 39, 23800 Seminary St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

 

Brandon Tullier, 39, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Alex Smith, 24, 10755 Center St, Maringouin, LA, DWI 2ND, no driver license, open container, expired registration, careless operation, ran red light, bench warrants 3cts

 

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.