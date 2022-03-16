West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
February 1, 2022 –
February 14, 2022
John Sampson, 53, 17646 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ladaria Williams, 21, 2386 Laquire Lane, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Shana Dukes, 30, 9676 Mesa Verde Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of motor
vehicle
Allison Dixon, 34, 4000 McHugh Rd, Zachary, LA, felony theft, possession of schedule I CDS
Cruz Hurlburt, 23, 4637 Hwy 68, Jackson, LA, DWI 1ST, criminal mischief, public intimidation, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, reckless operation, open container
Cody Duplechain, 35, 4615 Aubrey Ann Dr, Addis, LA, speeding, bench warrant
Brandon Backstrom, 33, 107 E. Fairfield Rd, Broussard, LA, criminal trespass, resisting an officer
David Thomas, 39, 7175 Walker Rd, Baker, LA, parole violation
Joseph Gibson, 47, 549 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple criminal damage to property, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tony Couple, 49, 106 Curtis St, Pierre Part, LA, PWID Meth, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, illegal carrying of a weapon
Leroy Harrison, 42, 10055 Bookerline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, bench warrant
Brandon St. Romain, 36, 11632 E. Subdivision, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jose Luis Hernandez, 26, 12517 Maus Circle, Houston, TX, possession of fake ID’S 15cts, monetary instrument abuse 30cts, possession of marijuana
Reuben Rendon, 32, 1100 Hwy 1807, Venus, TX, no driver’s license, fake ID’s 7cts, monetary instrument abuse 30cts. Possession of marijuana, no turn signal
Samuel Diaz, 29, 5010 Country Rd, Rosharon, TX, possession of fake ID’s 6cts, monetary instrument abuse 39cts, possession of marijuana
Augustine Sanmiguel, 28, 210 Landau Ct, Rosharon, TX, possession of fake ID’s 10cts, monetary instrument abuse 41cts, possession of marijuana
Justin Belone, 31, 5281 Wilcox Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Landon Marsh, 31, 6937 Hwy 190 #43, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Timothy Myles, 39, 8911 GSRI Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, PWITD Sch I CDS, child endangerment, switched plates, no insurance, obstructed license plate
Leola Pickle, 59, 13448 Hwy 90 #33, Boutte, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping
Leper Lewis III, 41, 11685 Catalpa St, Baton Rouge, LA, following too close, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
Stacy Monroe, 47, 3213 12TH St, Bay City, TX, improper lane usage, PWID MDMA, PWID marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
Briant Ross, 25, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, PWID Sch I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Tammy Boe, 47, 18181 Van Broussard, Prairieville, LA, probation violation
Alissa Larousse, 24, 33557 Weiss Rd, Walker, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse endangerment, cruelty to juveniles 3cts
Jonathan Gremillion, 40, 4515 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespass
Khelin Dailey, 23, 1650 Lakewood Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery
Nathaniel Burnett, 45, 64122 James Crosby, Pearl River, LA, PWITD suboxone, PWITD synthetic cannabinoids, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Derek Lemar, 43, 1726 Rev. Manuel, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer
Kilimanjaro Pierson, 28, 1066 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of schedule I CDS
Tevin Collins, 27, 3842 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Romero Geillon, 47, 9540 Kempwood #339, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Seth Carreker, 27, 12625 Coursey Blvd #2015, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, felony theft
Curtis Green, 47, 2504 Hwy 952, Jackson, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage, open container
Tanisha Provo, 39, 23800 Seminary St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Brandon Tullier, 39, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Alex Smith, 24, 10755 Center St, Maringouin, LA, DWI 2ND, no driver license, open container, expired registration, careless operation, ran red light, bench warrants 3cts
