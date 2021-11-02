West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 11, 2021 – October 24, 2021
Michael Walls, 25, 5958 Cadillac St, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive BRPD
JaNieseyer Parker, 24, 3889 David Rd, Zachary, LA, attempted 3rd degree feticide
Keith Milton, 38, 115 Richard St, Elton, LA, PWITD Sch II CDS, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana
Jarrett Prout, 22, 909 Pelican Ave, New Orleans, LA, bench warrant
Casie Kimble, 42, 6761 Hwy 1 South, Addis, LA, fugitive LSO
Jason McCray, 27, 4088 N. Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive EBRSO
Thomas Jackson, 49, 4949 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Byron Smith, 30, 58060 Bell St, Plaquemine, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, aggravated burglary
Daniel Prejean, 61, 6242 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Treynel Milligan, 27, 6937 Hwy 190 West #30, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Felton Landry, 35, 43371 Willie Bell Rd, Gonzales, LA, violations of protective orders, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet
Robert Williams Jr, 37, 16813 Patton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Carmello Genusa III, 26, 6937 Hwy 190 West #4A, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Austin L. Stewart, 27, 35963 Houmas St, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Stephen L. North, 41, 111 S. Greenwood St, Lebanon, TN, DWI 4TH offense
Joshua Williams, 25, improper lane usage, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, felony theft, criminal trespass, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen firearm, bench warrants
Travis Gautreau, 46, 736 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Thomas Campbell, 53, 25842 Joe May Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Deonte F. McDormic, 12623 Lorio Dairy Rd, sexual battery
Johnny L. Jones, 51, 1320 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Christopher Hamilton, 33, 714 Poydras St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
Alexis Kimball, 29, 12254 Lamargie Ave Apt 3, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Thomas Campbell, 53, 23842 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
