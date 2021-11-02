West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of October 11, 2021 – October 24, 2021

 

Michael Walls, 25, 5958 Cadillac St, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive BRPD

 

JaNieseyer Parker, 24, 3889 David Rd, Zachary, LA, attempted 3rd degree feticide

 

Keith Milton, 38, 115 Richard St, Elton, LA, PWITD Sch II CDS, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana

 

Jarrett Prout, 22, 909 Pelican Ave, New Orleans, LA, bench warrant

 

Casie Kimble, 42, 6761 Hwy 1 South, Addis, LA, fugitive LSO

 

Jason McCray, 27, 4088 N. Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive EBRSO

 

Thomas Jackson, 49, 4949 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Byron Smith, 30, 58060 Bell St, Plaquemine, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, aggravated burglary  

 

Daniel Prejean, 61, 6242 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

 

Treynel Milligan, 27, 6937 Hwy 190 West #30, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Felton Landry, 35, 43371 Willie Bell Rd, Gonzales, LA, violations of protective orders, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet

 

Robert Williams Jr, 37, 16813 Patton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

 

Carmello Genusa III, 26, 6937 Hwy 190 West #4A, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Austin L. Stewart, 27, 35963 Houmas St, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

 

Stephen L. North, 41, 111 S. Greenwood St, Lebanon, TN, DWI 4TH offense

 

Joshua Williams, 25, improper lane usage, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, felony theft, criminal trespass, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen firearm, bench warrants 

 

Travis Gautreau, 46, 736 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Thomas Campbell, 53, 25842 Joe May Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Deonte F. McDormic, 12623 Lorio Dairy Rd, sexual battery

 

Johnny L. Jones, 51, 1320 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Christopher Hamilton, 33, 714 Poydras St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant

 

Alexis Kimball, 29, 12254 Lamargie Ave Apt 3, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

 

Thomas Campbell, 53, 23842 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

