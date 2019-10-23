West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 11, 2019 – October 17, 2019
Leearthur Dixon, 44, 474 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, resisting an officer
Freda Foster, 32, 21251 Perrin Ferry, Springfield, LA, bench warrant
Darnell Riley, 42, 3121 Phoenix St, Kenner, LA, resisting an office with force or violence, battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice
Dimitri Albert, 31, 9291 Saizon Rd, New Roads, LA, theft of goods
Travis Duncan, 40, 6436 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of marijuana, possession of suboxone, possession of oxycodone
Jonathan Akins, 30, 20521 Gillie Dr, Zachary, LA, probation violation
Jakayla Bailey, 18, 1814 General Adams, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice
Bianca Mack, 20, 515 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice
Trincia Mitchell, 28, 1630 Mary Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice
Spencer Lockett, 43, 1937 Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice
Felix Oduor, 38, 35640 Fremont Blvd #228, Fremont, CA, improper lane usage, resisting by refusing to identify
Bradley Milam, 39, 2701 Orleans Quarters Dr, Brusly, LA, aggravated battery
Kelvin Webb, 32, 12471 Hwy 417, Batchelor, LA, parole violator
Cory Sanders, 19, 7350 Whitney Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
