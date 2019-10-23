West Baton Rouge

 Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of October 11, 2019 – October 17, 2019

Leearthur Dixon, 44, 474 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, resisting an officer 

Freda Foster, 32, 21251 Perrin Ferry, Springfield, LA, bench warrant

Darnell Riley, 42, 3121 Phoenix St, Kenner, LA, resisting an office with force or violence, battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice 

Dimitri Albert, 31, 9291 Saizon Rd, New Roads, LA, theft of goods

Travis Duncan, 40, 6436 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of marijuana, possession of suboxone, possession of oxycodone 

Jonathan Akins, 30, 20521 Gillie Dr, Zachary, LA, probation violation

Jakayla Bailey, 18, 1814 General Adams, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice

Bianca Mack, 20, 515 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice

Trincia Mitchell, 28, 1630 Mary Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice

Spencer Lockett, 43, 1937 Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, obstruction of justice

Felix Oduor, 38, 35640 Fremont Blvd #228, Fremont, CA, improper lane usage, resisting by refusing to identify 

Bradley Milam, 39, 2701 Orleans Quarters Dr, Brusly, LA, aggravated battery

Kelvin Webb, 32, 12471 Hwy 417, Batchelor, LA, parole violator 

Cory Sanders, 19, 7350 Whitney Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.