West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of January 13, 2020 – January 26, 2020

Khris Pfister, 33, 122 Johnson St, St. Rose, LA, bench warrant

Cody Barbay, 42, 823 Ave G, Port Allen, LA, monetary instrument abuse

Lloyd Johnson, 19, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

Jeffery Blackwell, 59, 4952 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Darren White, 29, 23064 Donald Dr, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

Dquinton Jackson, 27, 3163 Red Hat Lane, Brusly, LA, simple criminal damage to property

David Patterson, 40, 28020 Gay St, Plaquemine, LA, improper lane usage, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana, bench warrant

Brittney Brown, 31, 437 Florida Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Samuel Johnson, 33, 250 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter

Darius Lacassin, 33, 521 Regina St, Krotz Springs, LA, resisting an officer,  criminal trespass

Clinton Allen, 35, 23929 Harmason St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Eric Greenberry, 19, 3824 Hollywood St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana

Nicole Hamburg, 42, 11624 East Subdivision, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Charlie Matthews, 28, 2225 Carlton Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape 

Alvin Swails, 28, 1267 Kemala Ave, Molina, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule II hydrocodone, possession of schedule III suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Constantine, 23, 1765 Handy Rd, Cantonment, FL, reckless operation, PWITD marijuana, PWITD methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia

Derrick Jackson, 21, 1138 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, reckless operation, improper turn, PWITD marijuana, possession of schedule III codeine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Randell Boyett, 18, 1811 Chavers Rd, Cantonment, FL, PWITD marijuana, PWITD methamphetamine

Marvin Harrison, 67, 936 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment

Hakeem Paul, 26, 56870 Breaux St, Bayou Goula, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

Nicholas Henderson, 21, 4103 Thomas Rd, Brusly, LA, PWITD schedule II Alprazolam, possession of schedule I CDS marijuana, possession if a firearm with a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Frederick Oliney, 46, 2090 Hwy 415 #22, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery bench warrant

Jason Carlin, 39, 65600 JR Drive, Plaquemine, LA, possession of MDMA

Timothy Webster, 38, PO Box 92, Trussville, AL, failure to signal, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia 

Miguel Decuir, 24, 7850 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Little Jones, 51, 10557 Section Rd #11, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery

Derek Locklear, 41, 302 Combs Dr, Bowling Green, KY, probation violation

Christopher Adams, 33, 1245 Court St, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of an access card 

Christopher Solomon, 28, 105 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant

John Wheeler, 39, 5624 Kilona Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Anthony Young, 31, 1218 Rev Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from ISO 

Ronald Dunn, 56, 5137 Crown Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 4th, speeding, no insurance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, open container, improper lane usage

Sean Franklin, 35, 250 Tracy Porter, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Tenisha Brown, 30, 77140n Courtableu Ave, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.