West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 13, 2020 – January 26, 2020
Khris Pfister, 33, 122 Johnson St, St. Rose, LA, bench warrant
Cody Barbay, 42, 823 Ave G, Port Allen, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Lloyd Johnson, 19, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Jeffery Blackwell, 59, 4952 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Darren White, 29, 23064 Donald Dr, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Dquinton Jackson, 27, 3163 Red Hat Lane, Brusly, LA, simple criminal damage to property
David Patterson, 40, 28020 Gay St, Plaquemine, LA, improper lane usage, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana, bench warrant
Brittney Brown, 31, 437 Florida Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Samuel Johnson, 33, 250 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Darius Lacassin, 33, 521 Regina St, Krotz Springs, LA, resisting an officer, criminal trespass
Clinton Allen, 35, 23929 Harmason St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Eric Greenberry, 19, 3824 Hollywood St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana
Nicole Hamburg, 42, 11624 East Subdivision, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
Charlie Matthews, 28, 2225 Carlton Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape
Alvin Swails, 28, 1267 Kemala Ave, Molina, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule II hydrocodone, possession of schedule III suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia
Billy Constantine, 23, 1765 Handy Rd, Cantonment, FL, reckless operation, PWITD marijuana, PWITD methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia
Derrick Jackson, 21, 1138 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, reckless operation, improper turn, PWITD marijuana, possession of schedule III codeine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Randell Boyett, 18, 1811 Chavers Rd, Cantonment, FL, PWITD marijuana, PWITD methamphetamine
Marvin Harrison, 67, 936 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment
Hakeem Paul, 26, 56870 Breaux St, Bayou Goula, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Nicholas Henderson, 21, 4103 Thomas Rd, Brusly, LA, PWITD schedule II Alprazolam, possession of schedule I CDS marijuana, possession if a firearm with a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Frederick Oliney, 46, 2090 Hwy 415 #22, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery bench warrant
Jason Carlin, 39, 65600 JR Drive, Plaquemine, LA, possession of MDMA
Timothy Webster, 38, PO Box 92, Trussville, AL, failure to signal, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia
Miguel Decuir, 24, 7850 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Little Jones, 51, 10557 Section Rd #11, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery
Derek Locklear, 41, 302 Combs Dr, Bowling Green, KY, probation violation
Christopher Adams, 33, 1245 Court St, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of an access card
Christopher Solomon, 28, 105 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
John Wheeler, 39, 5624 Kilona Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Young, 31, 1218 Rev Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from ISO
Ronald Dunn, 56, 5137 Crown Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 4th, speeding, no insurance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, open container, improper lane usage
Sean Franklin, 35, 250 Tracy Porter, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tenisha Brown, 30, 77140n Courtableu Ave, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant
