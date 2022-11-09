West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 3,
2022 – October 16, 2022
Danielle Claiborne, 41, 8162 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault
Nicholas Olano, 35, 4227 Walnut St, Erwinville, LA, domestic abuse battery
Chester Parker, 41, 577 Burbridge Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Henry Chapman, 59, 109 8TH St, Gloster, MS, bench warrant
Michael Smith, 24, 986 Bohne Rd, Port Allen, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery
Shelvey Jackson, 26, 23174 Apricot Dr, Denham Springs, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Samyra Williams, 20, 3063 McHugh Rd, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Craig Washington, 38, 1251 Hwy 749, Opelousas, LA, home invasion, attempted 1st degree rape, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number
Calvin Weatherford, 58, 5327 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant
D’Quinton Jackson, 30, 271 Heliotrope St., Port Allen, LA, indecent behavior of a juvenile, sexual battery
Warren Lejeune, 29, 400 Gleason St, Brusly, LA, battery of a dating partner with child endangerment
Lamarvin Haynes, 36, 2233 Martin Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, switched tags, misuse of temp tag, open container, fake MVI
Jardyn McCoy, 21, 131 Tennessee St, Lafayette, LA, felony theft
Ronald Nolan, 28, 10888 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of firearms by a convicted felon
Dominic Simmons, 33, 5003 Winewood Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO, aggravated flight, reckless operation, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to register
Alaina Marks, 32, 630 Shannon St, Morgan City, LA, DWI 5TH, suspended license for certain prior offenses, improper lane usage, open container, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices
Shannon Osborne, 39, 2224 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
James Hamlin, 26, 640 Bailey Rd, Pittsburg, CA, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
Aldrin Lopez, 18, 10233 North River Rd #16, Port Allen, LA, battery of a dating partner
Lola Leblanc, 44, 5515 Hwy 81 E, Lotttie, LA, probation violation
Kentavius Anderson, 24, 3741 Sherwood St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Keanon Dickey, 38, 7895 False River Rd, Oscar, LA, violation of protective order
Shaquille Anderson, 27, 1271 Linton Rd, Benton, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of contraband in a penal facility
Michael Searcy, 50, Jackson, MS, bench warrant
Stalette Brown, 44, 250 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
William Butler, 41, 4278 Plum Grove Rd, Pioneer, LA, violation of protective order
