West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of May 10, 2021 – May 16, 2021
Calab Johnson, 23, 300 Peachtree Tower, Atlanta, GA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, improper lane usage
Christopher Guidroz, 39, 177 N. Mills St, Arnaudville, LA, bench warrant
Andre Henderson, 38, 14314 Rolling Hills Lane, Rosharon, TX, improper lane usage, possession of a firearm with a CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy
Jacorian Jackson, 24, 18715 Memorial Springs Pass, Tomball, TX, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, damage to property
Doretha Gregory, 34, 245 N. Highland Ave NE Ste, Atlanta, GA, possession of firearm with CDS, possession of marijuana
Eric Marionneaux, 30, 2001 Willow Glen Ave, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 3RD, driver’s license suspended
Derrick Rinaudo, 41, 42464 Pumpkin Center, Hammond, LA, probation violation
Barrett Leblanc, 43, 7730 Jordan Dr, Maurice, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute schedule II Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice
Jahiem Gailes, 19, 23760 Bourgoyne St, Plaquemine, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Fontenot, 71, 3025 Sharpy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal conspiracy contraband defined certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited
Arthur Breaux, 56, 786 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution
Thomas Campbell, 53, 23842 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrants
Warren Rogers, 45, 923 Johnson St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
RC Jones III, 21, 508 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
Lorenzo Macias, 38, 237 Lullwater Dr, Panama City Beach, FL, possession of stolen things, no driver’s license
Jeremy Taylor, 32, 10210 Avenue L, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft
Christopher Carter, 28, 2021 Hunters Ridge Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, improper display, failure to register vehicle, no driver’s license, no insurance, open container, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Dewayne Davis, 20, 1119 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm with a CDS, bench warrant
