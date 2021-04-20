West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of March 28, 2021 – April 4, 2021
Terry Chambers, 35, 1454 Moody St, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to signal
James Terrance, 58, 9754 Olympic Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II CDS, parole violator, bench warrant
Dominique Curley, 31, 7352 Townsouth, Baton Rouge, LA, proceeds related to drug transactions, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, possession of firearm with obliterated serial numbers, possession of stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Reynard Green, 36, 1970 Chesnut St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a firearm in presence of CDS
Richard Kinney, 35, 52226 Panna, Independence, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute Meth, simple possession of marijuana
Thomas Franklin, 25, 3622 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, possession schedule marijuana
Kendall Gray, 31, 2136 N. Lobdell Hwy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for Harris County TX
Gregory Wyatt, 23, 6795 Belle Vale Dr #1327, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Ronald Bailey, 23, 4235 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Andres Olmedo, 29, 1701 Ave A, Del Rio, TX, bench warrant
Branon Rachel, 28, 381 Pinch Bark, Beaumont, TX, PWITD marijuana, PWITD cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying a firearm with a CDS
Napoleon Crane, 27, 1136 N. 35TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, possession of schedule III CDS
Patrick Condoll, 26, 10929 Ansley Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
Travis Duncan, 42, 6436 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, resisting an officer
Jacob R. Dimm, 36, 57930 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, monetary instrument abuse, simple criminal damage to property, access device fraud
Frank Stewart, 26, 203 N. Alexander Ave, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of weapon, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II CDS, probation violation
Mitchel Savoy, 53, 856 Duplechain Rd, Church Point, LA, simple battery
Bernell Carter, 51, 1138 George St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation
Ernest Henderson, 21, 2060 S. Winterville Lane, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, no driver’s license, careless operation
Kenneth Green, 36, 2246 Park Circle Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon 4cts, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession with intent to distribute schedule I Meth, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of CDS, possession of marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
River Gibson, 26, 1033 Spanish Moss Lane, Breaux Bridge, LA, DWI 1ST, open container, reckless operation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.