West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of June 28, 2021 – July 11, 2021
Shawn M. Barron, 23, 2206 Redmond St, Mobile, AL, bench warrant
Sabrina Charles, 51, 3220 18th St, Port Arthur, TX, illegal possession of stolen things, driver’s license
Chanse Ceasar, 42, 1630 W. Peach St, Eunice, LA, probation violation
Curtis Honore, 59, 8856 Thelma St, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful presence of a sex offender
Janie Green, 30, 2402 Desoto St, Houston, TX, simple obstruction of a highway, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Miquel A. Williams, 30, 917 Myrtle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 3RD
Demetri C. Roberts, 22, 511 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA, PWITD marijuana
Mark Elwood, 35, 14527 Gibson St, Maurepas, LA, possession of schedule II Meth
Jacob Dimm, 36, 57930 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, bench warrant 2cts
Devon Claiborne, 23, 5015 Tristian Ave, Baker, LA, parole violator
Travis Duncan, 42, 6436 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Tyquincy Roach, 27, 5514 Blackmore Rd, St. Francisville, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa Dixon, 34, 1925 North 3RD St, Baton Rouge, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Robert McCormick, 47, 22090 Talbot Dr, Plaquemine, LA, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, racketeering violation, malfeasance in office 6cts, filing false public documents
Robert Willis, 24, 310 Claiborne St, New Roads, LA, DWI 1st, speeding
Gerell D. Hollins, 25, 4152 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, sexual battery
Inella Robertson, 47, 1555 Linson St, Beaumont, TX, illegal possession of stolen things
Marshal Bryant, 45, 1111 Court St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery
Ava Richardson, 50, 1534 Court St #1, Port Allen, LA, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, racketeering
Alexander Foreman, 25, 311 Egle St, Morgan City, LA, fugitive from MCPD
Thomas McCormick, 47, 59435 Kember Dr, Plaquemine, LA, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, racketeering violation, malfeasance in office 6cts, filing false public documents
Bernard Christmas, 52, 1534 Court St #1, Port Allen, LA, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, racketeering
Lionel Dugas, 47, 204 Bob St, New Iberia, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution 3cts, remanded by surety
Calvin Fisher, 36, 2080 Main St, Baker, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS
Scott Heath, 44, 11912 N. Oake Hills Pkwy, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Cain, 34, 4929 McClelland Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Richard Kinney, 35, 52226 Donna Rd, Independence, LA, principal to introduction of contraband into a penal institution, principal to possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, principal to possession with intent to distribute Meth
Derek Lamar, 42, 3402 River Park Lane #33, Addis, LA, remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace by public intoxication, aggravated assault, bench warrants 2cts
Carl Vincent, 62, 734 North 29TH, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Thaddeus Bonner, 20, 724 Albert St, Breaux Bridge, LA, improper lane usage, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, flight from an officer
Joseph Solar, 32, 18363 Leo Causey, Prairieville, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrant
Charles Brown, 21, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a correctional facility employee, resisting an officer with force or violence
Michael Coleman, 34, 5017 Myrtle St, Addis, LA, principal to introduction of contraband, principal to possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, principal to possession with intent to distribute Meth
Tayari Harris, 39, 4235 Prescott Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, bench warrant
Adrian Churchill, 30, 610 Lettsworth St, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine
Alfredo Alvarado, 30, 10233 N. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, hit and run driving, careless operation, driver must be licensed
Larry Robertson, 43, 430 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Dale Lane, 49, 12356 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2nd offense, driving under suspension, speeding, vehicle license required
Kourtney Dupont, 24, 9745 Hwy 105, Melville, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1ST offense
Garrett Ramsey, 29, 14396 Denham Rd, Pride, LA, DWI 1ST offense, blocking private driveway
James Weaver, 52, 801 Laran St, Ville Platte, LA, stop sign violation, DWI 1st offense
Brenda Jarvis, 57, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to a juvenile, aggravated battery
Tevin Tillman, 28, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, no insurance, domestic abuse battery, simple battery
Pedro Gonzales, 40, 6242 South River Rd, Brusly, LA, false imprisonment, domestic abuse child endangerment
Juan Delgado-Ortiz, 28, 6795 Bell Vale Dr, Addis, LA, DWI 1ST offense
Teena Anderson, 39, 28298 Hwy 405, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st offense, improper lane usage
Bryan Guidry, 34, 3335 River Edge, Addis, LA, DWI 1ST offense
