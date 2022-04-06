West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of March 1, 2022 – March 14, 2022
Nicholas S. Riley, 23, 8349 Governor Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm with a CDS, PWID marijuana
Treyvion Spooner, 29, 4812 Monarch St, Baton Rouge, LA, PWITD methamphetamine, PWITD oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of plate
Jonathan Delatte, 40, 2008 Williams Rd, Choundrant, LA, parole violation
Garrett Hopwood, 27, 22741 Brittany Renee, Zachary, LA, PWID methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons
Derrian Fauntleroy, 18, 402 Maude Ave, Abbeville, LA, careless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession of schedule I CDS
Dwayne McBride, 29, 2814 73rd Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violator
Donald Lyons III, 40, 8719 Pritchard Place, New Orleans, LA, DWI 4TH, careless operation, driving under suspension
Jacob Fisher, 49, 23000 Walker Smith Rd, Denham Springs, LA, criminal trespass, theft, simple burglary
Jerome Love, 30, 14150 Stacy Lane, Walker, LA, PWITD methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Lance Songy, 39, 14320 River Highland Dr, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant
Miguel Williams, 31, 917 Myrtle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Abrean Edwards, 25, 901 Beaullier St, Jeanerette, LA, obstructed license plate, improper lane usage, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana
Shelby Lavergne III, 26, 517 Leo Dr, Patterson, LA, PWITD marijuana
Debbie Guillory, 42, 2038 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Mark Garcia, 34, 557 Road 5043, Cleveland, TX, following too close, possession of a firearm with a CDS, PWITD marijuana
Joshua Girior, 32, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, theft, possession of Sch II CDS, PWITD Sch II CDS, felon in possession of a forearm, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, illegal possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property
Cesar Lopez, 37, 6937 Hwy 190 West #11, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2ND, driver must be licensed, open container
Kelly Hernandez, 29, 16351 Pailette St, Prairieville, LA, theft
LaChandra Taylor, 43, 8614 Nelson St, New Orleans, LA, forgery, attempted theft
Tyler Cooley, 34, 9043 Burnside, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation
Keith Lanclos, 48, 401 St. John St, Lafayette, LA, bench warrant
Staci Hariford, 29, 12423 Patricia Ave #6, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation
William Henderson III, 43, 1634 Hugh Loop Rd, Port Allen, LA, improper equipment, driver must be licensed, flight from an officer, possession of Sch II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Mohammad Ibrahim Sulaiman, 32, 504 N. Vaughn Dr, Brusly, LA, theft of motor vehicle
Herbert Busi, 37, 269 Carrollton Ave, Shreveport, LA, 2nd degree battery
Rusty Rice, 25, 160 Valley Dr, Liberty, TX, fugitive from TX
Mitchell Terry, 23, 14232 Crystal Dr, Pride, LA, simple burglary
Alexandra Bourgeois, 29, 25475 LA Hwy Apt 16, Denham Springs, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Johannes A. Domingue, 26, 207 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kecite Smith, 37, 2421 Orleans St, Mandeville, LA, bench warrant
Tyquincia D. Washington, 28, 430 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, DUI, hit and run driving, possession of marijuana, attempted vehicular homicide, aggravated 2nd degree battery, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant
Benji Trahan, 43, address unknown, possession of schedule II meth, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Jerrico George, 27, 11457 Stan Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Sch II CDS, possession of Sch IV CDS, possession of firearm in presence of a CDS
Samuel Lewis, 35, 1121 South Ave G, Crowley, LA, PWID marijuana, improper lane usage, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia
Keounte R. Jackson, 20, 3030 July St Apt 231, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Toni Witt, 39, 57941 Center St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrants 2cts
Richard Perry, 62, 3734 S. Riverview #32, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespass, resisting an officer
Justin Tullier, 32, 4200 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Stacy Reed, 51, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jyrick Franklin, 23, 12269 LA Hwy 417, Batchelor, LA, bench warrant
Ashley T. Johnson, 39, 1975 Alabama St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
David Benoit, 27, 4430 Hatcher Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal mischief
Blair Irvin, 38, Rand, Houston, TX, bench warrant
Satonya Maiden, 41, 4731 Pinetree, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Alex Septh III, 45, 1161 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Regina Dupree, 37, 30065 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, possession of Meth,
