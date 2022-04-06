West Baton Rouge

 Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of March 1, 2022 – March 14, 2022

 

Nicholas S. Riley, 23, 8349 Governor Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm with a CDS, PWID marijuana

 

Treyvion Spooner, 29, 4812 Monarch St, Baton Rouge, LA, PWITD methamphetamine, PWITD oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of plate

 

Jonathan Delatte, 40, 2008 Williams Rd, Choundrant, LA, parole violation

 

Garrett Hopwood, 27, 22741 Brittany Renee, Zachary, LA, PWID methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons

 

Derrian Fauntleroy, 18, 402 Maude Ave, Abbeville, LA, careless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession of schedule I CDS

 

Dwayne McBride, 29, 2814 73rd Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violator

 

Donald Lyons III, 40, 8719 Pritchard Place, New Orleans, LA, DWI 4TH, careless operation, driving under suspension

 

Jacob Fisher, 49, 23000 Walker Smith Rd, Denham Springs, LA, criminal trespass, theft, simple burglary

 

Jerome Love, 30, 14150 Stacy Lane, Walker, LA, PWITD methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Lance Songy, 39, 14320 River Highland Dr, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant

 

Miguel Williams, 31, 917 Myrtle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

 

Abrean Edwards, 25, 901 Beaullier St, Jeanerette, LA, obstructed license plate, improper lane usage, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana

 

Shelby Lavergne III, 26, 517 Leo Dr, Patterson, LA, PWITD marijuana

 

Debbie Guillory, 42, 2038 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Mark Garcia, 34, 557 Road 5043, Cleveland, TX, following too close, possession of a firearm with a CDS, PWITD marijuana

 

Joshua Girior, 32, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, theft, possession of Sch II CDS, PWITD Sch II CDS, felon in possession of a forearm, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, illegal possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property

 

Cesar Lopez, 37, 6937 Hwy 190 West #11, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2ND, driver must be licensed, open container

 

Kelly Hernandez, 29, 16351 Pailette St, Prairieville, LA, theft

 

LaChandra Taylor, 43, 8614 Nelson St, New Orleans, LA, forgery, attempted theft

 

Tyler Cooley, 34, 9043 Burnside, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation

 

Keith Lanclos, 48, 401 St. John St, Lafayette, LA, bench warrant

 

Staci Hariford, 29, 12423 Patricia Ave #6, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation

 

William Henderson III, 43, 1634 Hugh Loop Rd, Port Allen, LA, improper equipment, driver must be licensed, flight from an officer, possession of Sch II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Mohammad Ibrahim Sulaiman, 32, 504 N. Vaughn Dr, Brusly, LA, theft of motor vehicle

 

Herbert Busi, 37, 269 Carrollton Ave, Shreveport, LA, 2nd degree battery

 

Rusty Rice, 25, 160 Valley Dr, Liberty, TX, fugitive from TX

 

Mitchell Terry, 23, 14232 Crystal Dr, Pride, LA, simple burglary

 

Alexandra Bourgeois, 29, 25475 LA Hwy Apt 16, Denham Springs, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

 

Johannes A. Domingue, 26, 207 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Kecite Smith, 37, 2421 Orleans St, Mandeville, LA, bench warrant

 

Tyquincia D. Washington, 28, 430 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, DUI, hit and run driving, possession of marijuana, attempted vehicular homicide, aggravated 2nd degree battery, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant

 

Benji Trahan, 43, address unknown, possession of schedule II meth, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

 

Jerrico George, 27, 11457 Stan Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Sch II CDS, possession of Sch IV CDS, possession of firearm in presence of a CDS

 

Samuel Lewis, 35, 1121 South Ave G, Crowley, LA, PWID marijuana, improper lane usage, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Keounte R. Jackson, 20, 3030 July St Apt 231, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm

 

Toni Witt, 39, 57941 Center St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrants 2cts

 

Richard Perry, 62, 3734 S. Riverview #32, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespass, resisting an officer

 

Justin Tullier, 32, 4200 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Stacy Reed, 51, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Jyrick Franklin, 23, 12269 LA Hwy 417, Batchelor, LA, bench warrant

 

Ashley T. Johnson, 39, 1975 Alabama St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

David Benoit, 27, 4430 Hatcher Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal mischief

 

Blair Irvin, 38, Rand, Houston, TX, bench warrant

 

Satonya Maiden, 41, 4731 Pinetree, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Alex Septh III, 45, 1161 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Regina Dupree, 37, 30065 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, possession of Meth, 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.