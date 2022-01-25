West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 3, 2021 – January 16, 2022
Darryll Smith, 29, 3254 Pauls Lane, Brusly, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Tre Ardoin, 21, 6973 Hwy 190 West #1, Port Allen, LA, battery of dating partner in presence of child
Ian Duhe, 44, 2557 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Carmeesha Walker, 30, 7069 E. Sunset Loop, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jason P. Nicholson, 41, 1029 Gemini Dr, Reserve, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute sch I MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Shondell Dupont, 46, 2850 Hwy 190 West #36, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault
Jamie Patterson, 44, 919 N. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Terry Wisham, 26, 2105 N. 17TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, owner secure registration, expired MVI, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice, no insurance
Cyrus Nicholson, 39, 1029 Gemini Dr, Reserve, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ali Jones, 19, 4042 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana
Reynaldo Cruz, 25, 1111 S. Avenue G, Crowley, LA, bench warrant
Nolan Waguespack, 41, 20025 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, interfering with emergency communication
Termaine Johnson, 37, 13587 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Sedgewich Young, 44, 3874 Platt Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Corey W. Peoples, 51, 101 Peachtree Rd, Rockmart, GA, hit and run driving, open container, no driver’s license, no seat belt, careless operation
Robert L. Williams, 26, 909 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, introduction of contraband into a penal institution 2cts
Ray Phillips, 62, 4625 Cadillac St, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful use or possession of body armor, driving right side of road, bench warrant
Earnest Miles, 33, 2703 W. Royal Lane, Irving, TX, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Spring Sanders, 26, 1325 North St, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Quinton Carroll, 38, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of utility services, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting
Wilfred Kendricks, 47, Hwy 69 #12, White Castle, LA, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II meth
Teosha Murphy, 34, 7627 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Dequincy James, 19, 1490 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Claiborne, 48, 6731 US Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding, careless operation, open container, suspended driver’s license
Brent Rushing, 28, 10783 Hwy 190, Torbert, LA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage
Dimarco Brown, 35, 4082 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of stolen things, bench warrant, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Sebastian Bessie, 52, 10787 Fieldcrest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Trevis Hutchinson, 26, 8649 St. Paul St, New Roads, LA, bench warrants 2cts
Kameron Hubbard, 19, 2182 Woodland Ct, Port Allen, LA, attempted simple burglary
Marcus Sargent, 42, 4548 Tigerland Ave #76, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Marquis Banks, 29, 8141 Greenwood Springs, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, carjacking, no driver’s license
Uday Thirividhi, 30, 1925 N. 3RD St, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal damage to property by defacing, criminal trespassing
Devuente L. Davis, 23, 743 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary
Derrian Manuel, 23, 2490 Lionel Washington St, Lutcher, LA, fugitive for Assumption SO
Calvin Lutcher, 31, 3700 East Brookstown Apt #76, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Lucas Soileau, 41, 29390 Woodside Dr, Walker, LA, failure to register vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Meth, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, fake MVI
Tamara Allen, 41, 2742 Appleton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal damage to property
Joe Piercefield, 47, 5851 Denova St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Travis Washington, 37, 2060 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.