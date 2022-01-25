West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of January 3, 2021 – January 16, 2022

 

 

Darryll Smith, 29, 3254 Pauls Lane, Brusly, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm

 

Tre Ardoin, 21, 6973 Hwy 190 West #1, Port Allen, LA, battery of dating partner in presence of child

 

Ian Duhe, 44, 2557 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Carmeesha Walker, 30, 7069 E. Sunset Loop, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Jason P. Nicholson, 41, 1029 Gemini Dr, Reserve, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute sch I MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

 

Shondell Dupont, 46, 2850 Hwy 190 West #36, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault

 

Jamie Patterson, 44, 919 N. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Terry Wisham, 26, 2105 N. 17TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, owner secure registration, expired MVI, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice, no insurance

 

Cyrus Nicholson, 39, 1029 Gemini Dr, Reserve, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Ali Jones, 19, 4042 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana

 

Reynaldo Cruz, 25, 1111 S. Avenue G, Crowley, LA, bench warrant

 

Nolan Waguespack, 41, 20025 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, interfering with emergency communication

 

 

Termaine Johnson, 37, 13587 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Sedgewich Young, 44, 3874 Platt Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Corey W. Peoples, 51, 101 Peachtree Rd, Rockmart, GA, hit and run driving, open container, no driver’s license, no seat belt, careless operation

 

Robert L. Williams, 26, 909 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, introduction of contraband into a penal institution 2cts

 

Ray Phillips, 62, 4625 Cadillac St, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful use or possession of body armor, driving right side of road, bench warrant

 

Earnest Miles, 33, 2703 W. Royal Lane, Irving, TX, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

 

Spring Sanders, 26, 1325 North St, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation

 

Quinton Carroll, 38, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of utility services, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting

 

Wilfred Kendricks, 47, Hwy 69 #12, White Castle, LA, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II meth

 

Teosha Murphy, 34, 7627 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

 

Dequincy James, 19, 1490 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Anthony Claiborne, 48, 6731 US Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding, careless operation, open container, suspended driver’s license

 

Brent Rushing, 28, 10783 Hwy 190, Torbert, LA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage

 

 

Dimarco Brown, 35, 4082 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of stolen things, bench warrant, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

 

Sebastian Bessie, 52, 10787 Fieldcrest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Trevis Hutchinson, 26, 8649 St. Paul St, New Roads, LA, bench warrants 2cts

 

Kameron Hubbard, 19, 2182 Woodland Ct, Port Allen, LA, attempted simple burglary

 

Marcus Sargent, 42, 4548 Tigerland Ave #76, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Marquis Banks, 29, 8141 Greenwood Springs, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, carjacking, no driver’s license

 

Uday Thirividhi, 30, 1925 N. 3RD St, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal damage to property by defacing, criminal trespassing

 

 

Devuente L. Davis, 23, 743 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary

 

Derrian Manuel, 23, 2490 Lionel Washington St, Lutcher, LA, fugitive for Assumption SO

 

Calvin Lutcher, 31, 3700 East Brookstown Apt #76, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts

 

Lucas Soileau, 41, 29390 Woodside Dr, Walker, LA, failure to register vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Meth, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, fake MVI

 

Tamara Allen, 41, 2742 Appleton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal damage to property

 

Joe Piercefield, 47, 5851 Denova St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Travis Washington, 37, 2060 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

