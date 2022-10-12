West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022
Christopher Dion, 32, 1590 Court St Lot# 61, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse by strangulation
Blake Wilson, 25, address unknown, fugitive Harris County, TX
Kayla Green, 26, 333 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, bench warrant
Brandon Hamilton, 31, 5425 Sumrall St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of contraband, resisting an officer, possession of meth
Roy Thompson, 19, 3782 Baton Rouge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things
Gavin Polotzola, 19, 438 Main St, Krotz Springs, LA, obstruction of justice, false swearing for purposes of violating public health and safety
Donald L. Cook, 42, 1534 US Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Keanon Dickey, 38, 41163 Remington Ave, Sorrento, LA, violation of protective order 2cts
Felton Robertson, 48, 5248 Picard St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of contraband in a penal institution
Deonta Gibson, 21, 58642 Jetson Ave, Plaquemine, LA, possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated flight with motor vehicle upon officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Damion Oubre, 27, 24580 Pecan Point Dr, Plaquemine, LA, identity theft, access device fraud
Francisco Gasper, 20, 1812 S. Winterville #26, Port Allen, LA, reckless operation, driver must be licensed
Lawrence Leday, 28, 103 Hope St, Rayne, LA, fugitive for Acadia Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.