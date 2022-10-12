West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022

 

 

Christopher Dion, 32, 1590 Court St Lot# 61, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse by strangulation

 

 

Blake Wilson, 25, address unknown, fugitive Harris County, TX

 

Kayla Green, 26, 333 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, bench warrant

 

Brandon Hamilton, 31, 5425 Sumrall St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of contraband, resisting an officer, possession of meth

Roy Thompson, 19, 3782 Baton Rouge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things

 

Gavin Polotzola, 19, 438 Main St, Krotz Springs, LA, obstruction of justice, false swearing for purposes of violating public health and safety

 

Donald L. Cook, 42, 1534 US Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Keanon Dickey, 38, 41163 Remington Ave, Sorrento, LA, violation of protective order 2cts

 

Felton Robertson, 48, 5248 Picard St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of contraband in a penal institution

 

 

Deonta Gibson, 21, 58642 Jetson Ave, Plaquemine, LA, possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated flight with motor vehicle upon officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon

 

Damion Oubre, 27, 24580 Pecan Point Dr, Plaquemine, LA, identity theft, access device fraud

 

Francisco Gasper, 20, 1812 S. Winterville #26, Port Allen, LA, reckless operation, driver must be licensed

 

Lawrence Leday, 28, 103 Hope St, Rayne, LA, fugitive for Acadia Parish  

 

        

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.