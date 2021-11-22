West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 1, 2021 – November 7, 2021
Ryan J. Jeansonne, 32, 713 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts
Claudie Nicholson III, 31, 4544 Clouatre Lane, Addis, LA, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons
Ali Jones, 19, 4042 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegal transferred weapons
Shallon Cooper, 25, 2404 Riverside Dr, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Ronny Howard II, 35, 942 Flora Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of firearm with a CDS, felon in possession of firearm 2cts, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of marijuana
Edward Westly, 23, 54985 Tassin Dr, White Castle, LA, probation violation
Dwayne Heft, 45, 38909 Hwy 447 Walker Rd, Walker, LA, probation violation
Justin Henry, 33, 1113 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Christian Roel, 25, 601 East Ebony Ave, McAllen, TX, probation violation
Angela J. Jobrey, 50, 904 W. Ave Apt 1, Hooks, TX, probation violation
William Ault, 58, 15354 Joor Rd, Zachary, LA, DWI 2ND, battery of a police officer, failure to dim headlights
Heather Daigle, 37, 7942 1ST St, Addis, LA, bench warrants
Megan Landry, 35, 4500 Sherwood Commans Blvd # 1104, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Wesley Rabb, 41, 286 Eon Rd, Vidalia, LA, theft
