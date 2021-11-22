West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of November 1, 2021 – November 7, 2021

 

 

Ryan J. Jeansonne, 32, 713 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts

 

 

Claudie Nicholson III, 31, 4544 Clouatre Lane, Addis, LA, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons

 

Ali Jones, 19, 4042 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegal transferred weapons

 

Shallon Cooper, 25, 2404 Riverside Dr, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Ronny Howard II, 35, 942 Flora Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of firearm with a CDS, felon in possession of firearm 2cts, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of marijuana

Edward Westly, 23, 54985 Tassin Dr, White Castle, LA, probation violation

 

Dwayne Heft, 45, 38909 Hwy 447 Walker Rd, Walker, LA, probation violation

 

Justin Henry, 33, 1113 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Christian Roel, 25, 601 East Ebony Ave, McAllen, TX, probation violation

 

Angela J. Jobrey, 50, 904 W. Ave Apt 1, Hooks, TX, probation violation

 

William Ault, 58, 15354 Joor Rd, Zachary, LA, DWI 2ND, battery of a police officer, failure to dim headlights

Heather Daigle, 37, 7942 1ST St, Addis, LA, bench warrants

 

Megan Landry, 35, 4500 Sherwood Commans Blvd # 1104, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Wesley Rabb, 41, 286 Eon Rd, Vidalia, LA, theft

