West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of October 4, 2019 – October 10, 2019
James Dozier, 52, 213 Stoney Point Co, Carrollton, GA, domestic abuse battery
Terrance Dominique, 28, 11007 E. Admiral Doyle, Jeanerette, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia
James Farmer Jr., 42, 1414 St. Ann St, New Roads, LA, attempted battery of a police office, DWI 1ST, resisting an officer, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, no vehicle registratioN
Mario Gutierrez- Lopez, 31, 8020 La Hwy 1 South #20, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Timothy Ricks, 41, 14142 Seven Pines Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a correctional employee
Frank Parker, 24, 5111 Hillcrest, Zachary, LA, domestic abuse battery, improper telephone communication
Kendall A. Snearl, 38, 6243 Red Eye Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant, aggravated battery, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Christopher Bourgeois, 28, 427 Key Largo, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Andrew Baker, 30, 36628 Plantation Ave, Prairieville, LA, theft
Michael Allen, 33, 203 N. Alexander, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Frank Jackson, 53, 1543 Hwy 190 West #47, Port Allen, LA, parole violation
Darnell Riley, 42, 3121 Phoenix St, Kenner, LA, battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer 3cts
