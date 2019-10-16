West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of October 4, 2019 – October 10, 2019

James Dozier, 52, 213 Stoney Point Co, Carrollton, GA, domestic abuse battery

Terrance Dominique, 28, 11007 E. Admiral Doyle, Jeanerette, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia

James Farmer Jr., 42, 1414 St. Ann St, New Roads, LA, attempted battery of a police office, DWI 1ST, resisting an officer, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, no vehicle registratioN 

Mario Gutierrez- Lopez, 31, 8020 La Hwy 1 South #20, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Timothy Ricks, 41, 14142 Seven Pines Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, battery of a correctional employee 

Frank Parker, 24, 5111 Hillcrest, Zachary, LA, domestic abuse battery, improper telephone communication  

Kendall A. Snearl, 38, 6243 Red Eye Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant, aggravated battery, illegal possession of stolen firearm

Christopher Bourgeois, 28, 427 Key Largo, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Andrew Baker, 30, 36628 Plantation Ave, Prairieville, LA, theft

Michael Allen, 33, 203 N. Alexander, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon    

Frank Jackson, 53, 1543 Hwy 190 West #47, Port Allen, LA, parole violation

Darnell Riley, 42, 3121 Phoenix St, Kenner, LA, battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer 3cts

