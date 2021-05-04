West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of April 5, 2021 – April 11, 2021
Jared McCalip, 36, 8274 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation
Tristan C. Perkins, 26, 150 Texas Eastern Rd, Ragley, LA, simple criminal damage to property 2cts, domestic abuse battery
James C. Johnson, 20, 23925 Marshall St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery
Michael Alexander, 22, 2574 Edna St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice
Malcolm Dedrick, 24, 12601 Lorio Dairy Rd, Lakeland, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, careless operation
Beverly Smith, 35, 669 Louise St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of CDS in the presence of juveniles 2cts
Alexus Robertson, 23, 747 California Ave #8, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Jerry Lockett, 321, 4325 Clubhouse Dr, Alexandria, LA, failure to signal, improper equipment, possession with intent to distribute schedule II Meth, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearm
James Campbell, 21, 1641 Lakewood Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Jeremy Rivers, 31, 3824 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Diondre Dorsey, 24, 2838 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, license plate light required, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of Sch IV Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Springer, 32, 747 California Ave Apt 8, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Courtney Grimes, 29, 2033 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS
Khoseca Miller, 39, 159 Valeria Dr, Crowley, LA, bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute schedule II Meth, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia
Paul Crawford, 64, 4310 Raymond Labauve Ave, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Ernest Miles, 32, 2703 E. Royal Lane, Irving, TX, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone 2cts, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS 2cts, possession of firearm by felon 2cts, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of license plate
Danielle Courville, 38, 1063 Butte Larose, LA, DWI 1ST offense
Norman Terrill, 46, 39011 Elliot Ave, Prairieville, LA, public intimidation, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Shondell Dupont, 45, 2850 Hwy 190 #36, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen a firearm
Gary Watkins, 48, 11328 Maxwell Dr, Walker, LA, disturbing the peace by intoxication, pedestrians prohibited on interstate
Steve Conti, 22, 2626 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA, careless operation, DWI misdemeanor offense
Shaquille Smith, 30, 1140 Clydesbank Dr, Harvey, LA, possession with intent to distribute MDMA 2cts, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2cts, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of stolen firearm
Edward Westly Jr., 22, 54985 Tassin Dr, White Castle, LA, fugitive from ISO
Donovan Gordon, 24, 3503 Canyonland Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS MDMA, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS
Darryl Braggs, 27, 407 Berthier St, New Roads, LA, 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting 3cts
Kameron Webb, 19, 8654 St. Joseph St, New Roads, LA, 2ND degree murder, assault by drive by shooting 3cts
Nicholas Landry, 28, 12250 S. Palmer Lane, Port Allen, LA, illegal discharge of weapons, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet
Nolan Dehon, 44, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery, malfeasance in office
Chanse Ceasar, 42, 300 S. MLK Dr, Eunice, LA, violation of protective order
Norman Lamont, 45, 39011 Elliot Ave, Prairieville, LA, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, public intimidation, possession of drug paraphernalia
