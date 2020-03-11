West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of February 23, 2020 – March 1, 2020
Jacky Tarver, 42, 7956 Lower Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA, expired license, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal
Zeaven Hunt, 22, 4000 Live Oak, Brusly, LA, aggravated battery
Donald Lacour, 33, 6650 Rio Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, violation of protective order
Latonya Price, 29, 610 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Terrance Carmenia, 31, 965 Solomon St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Mary Stewart, 41, 8615 Glaser St, Livonia, LA, DWI 2nd offense, possession of Schedule IV CDS
Stanley Ware Jr., 29, 4966 Football Blvd, Grants Pass, OR, remaining after being forbidden
Daniel Anderson, 28, 4016 Blecker Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remaining after being forbidden, battery of a police officer
Frank Coronna, 31, 26850 Intercoastal Rd, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST
Micah Adams, 41, 5044 Pine Hill Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of heroin
Deric Washington, 34, 1380 Court St, Port Allen, LA, home invasion, domestic abuse battery
Jammane Jones, 35, 250 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of a CDS in presence of a minor
Andrew L. Williams, 57, 1835 N. 18TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, attempted simple burglary
Johnny Mitchell, 22, 3667 Wayne Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of motor vehicle, bench warrant 3 counts
Rhonda Diel, 52, 202 Dupuy Lane, Marksville, LA, theft, remaining after forbidden
Chelsey Blanchard, 24, 456 Camphor St, Laplace, LA, bench warrant
Herman Jenkins III, 32, 8224 Keel St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Misty Rivers, 41, 9024 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, bench warrant
Ray Phillips, 60, 4625 Cadillac St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of Schedule IV CDS Alprazolam, possession of crack cocaine
Louis Duplechain, 69, 3828 Main St, Lottie, LA, bench warrant
Latrice Georgetown, 34, 57775 Brode St, Plaquemine, LA, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property
Ronald Spears, 57, 1291 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Mackthrell Nelson, 39, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of firearm on school campus
Annie Barker, 35, 4816 Pecan Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of Schedule II CDS meth, possession of Sch I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS clonazepam, possession of heroin, bench warrant
Saphire Louviere, 18, 4816 Pecan Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Derrick Barnes, 31, 14508 Breton Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective order
Julie Nice, 53, 415 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in presence of minors
Keiquan Sambo, 31, 2120 Harfield Lane, Jackson, LA, violation of protective orders
Ronnie Moore, 48, 1286 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 3rd offense
Wyrick Tyson, 41, 121 N. Lee Rd, Covington, LA, battery of a police officer 2cts, resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of contraband in penal institution with intent to distribute
Tyrian Parker, 27, 1220 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, criminal neglect of family, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal neglect of family
(1) comment
I've waited for this to be posted and am disappointed not to see Offord Daley jr in them report, as he was arrested in wbr on 2/23 for domestic violence and domestic child endangerment and wasn't released until 3/2.
