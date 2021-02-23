West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of January 25, 2021 – February 5, 2021

Daveon D. Blackshire, 34, 1907 Scott St, Bossier City, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Brian Christian, 36, 306 Persimmon Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment

Telly Collins, 45, 23551 McNabb Rd, Livingston, LA, possession of schedule II meth

Taylor Almond, 23, 7234 Juno Dr, Baker, LA, fugitive from BRPD

Marcus Blair, 38, 4255 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, fugitive from St. Martin SO

Dennis Comeaux, 46, 1041 Bill Claus Dr, Breaux Bridge, LA, no driver’s license, possession of a stolen vehicle

John C. Johnson, 59, 350 Washington St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2ND, improper lane usage, bench warrant

Roderick Lollis, 29, 540 Bourgeois St, Brusly, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon

Kameron J. Webb, 19, 8654 St. Joseph St, New Roads, LA, principle to attempted 1st degree murder

Sean Turner, 44, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Shondreka D. James, 39, 6448 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things

Khalecia Vinning, 28, 1867 General Beauregard St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Donna Harris, 58, 3254 Pauls Lane, Brusly, LA, fugitive for EBRSO

Robert Webb, 26, 5145 Maple Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Krystal Fontenot, 32, 2020 Hwy 415, Port Allen, LA, identity theft 4cts

John Steven III, 26, 25010 Bruce St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery

Roderick Riley, 44, 917 W. Monterey, Gretna, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

O’neal Bosley, 45, 32265 Hwy 405, White Castle, LA, bench warrant

Aubry Hill, 29, 4742 Bright Dr, New Orleans, LA, following too close, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Willie McClay, 27, 58275 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule I, possession of firearm by convicted felon 5cts

Corniesha Guest, 27, 2912 N. Monterey Ct, Gretna, LA, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kijana Holmes, 26, 177 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation

Raquel R. McDaniel, 49, 36409 Cane Market Rd #25, Denham Springs, LA, unauthorized use of a movable over $1000

Ricky Jarvis, 36, 6425 Cyrus Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Jamie Catipon, 50, 717 Lydia Ct, Marrero, LA, DWI 2ND, improper lane usage

Rachel Leonard, 26, 3211 Bistineau Lane, Bossier City, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

 

