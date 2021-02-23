West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 25, 2021 – February 5, 2021
Daveon D. Blackshire, 34, 1907 Scott St, Bossier City, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Brian Christian, 36, 306 Persimmon Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Telly Collins, 45, 23551 McNabb Rd, Livingston, LA, possession of schedule II meth
Taylor Almond, 23, 7234 Juno Dr, Baker, LA, fugitive from BRPD
Marcus Blair, 38, 4255 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, fugitive from St. Martin SO
Dennis Comeaux, 46, 1041 Bill Claus Dr, Breaux Bridge, LA, no driver’s license, possession of a stolen vehicle
John C. Johnson, 59, 350 Washington St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2ND, improper lane usage, bench warrant
Roderick Lollis, 29, 540 Bourgeois St, Brusly, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon
Kameron J. Webb, 19, 8654 St. Joseph St, New Roads, LA, principle to attempted 1st degree murder
Sean Turner, 44, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Shondreka D. James, 39, 6448 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things
Khalecia Vinning, 28, 1867 General Beauregard St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Donna Harris, 58, 3254 Pauls Lane, Brusly, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Robert Webb, 26, 5145 Maple Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Krystal Fontenot, 32, 2020 Hwy 415, Port Allen, LA, identity theft 4cts
John Steven III, 26, 25010 Bruce St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery
Roderick Riley, 44, 917 W. Monterey, Gretna, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
O’neal Bosley, 45, 32265 Hwy 405, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Aubry Hill, 29, 4742 Bright Dr, New Orleans, LA, following too close, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Willie McClay, 27, 58275 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule I, possession of firearm by convicted felon 5cts
Corniesha Guest, 27, 2912 N. Monterey Ct, Gretna, LA, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kijana Holmes, 26, 177 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Raquel R. McDaniel, 49, 36409 Cane Market Rd #25, Denham Springs, LA, unauthorized use of a movable over $1000
Ricky Jarvis, 36, 6425 Cyrus Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Jamie Catipon, 50, 717 Lydia Ct, Marrero, LA, DWI 2ND, improper lane usage
Rachel Leonard, 26, 3211 Bistineau Lane, Bossier City, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
