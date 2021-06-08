West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of May 17, 2021 – May 30, 2021
Jabari Matthews, 29, 1319 E. Washington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, home invasion
Derrick Sims, 40, 840 Belhaven Trace, Baton Rouge, LA, careless operation, hit and run
Darian Sam, 26, 101 Duhon Rd, Maurice, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things
Romel Harvey, 35, 306 W. Seventh St, Donaldsonville, LA, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal use of a weapon, carjacking, attempted 2nd degree murder
Blyth Sealy, 29, 3695 Union Dr, Addis, LA, DWI, ran stop sign
Julio Gonzalez-Roel, 30, 1002 S. Harbour Island Blvd #1302, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin D. Joseph, 29, 8547 Bueche Rd, Erwinville, LA, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, criminal neglect of family, contributing
to the delinquency of a juvenile
Kaylie M. O’Bryant, 31, 13005 Whit Holden, Walker, LA, possession of schedule II CDS Methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Larry Phillips Jr., 43, 1123 Court St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, principal to aggravated 2nd degree battery
James Geier, 25, 51110 S. Manhattan Ave Apt. 2202, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia
James Helm, 26, 4002 W. Carmen St, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage
Matthew Mudano, 30, 10709 Carroll Lake Dr, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenneth Adams, 52, 10907 LJ Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of Sch II Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Terrance Richardson, 31, 1228 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking
Willie Blackmore, 35, 2420 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Robert J. Martin, 35, 4816 Bell Vue, Addis, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Leslie Gomez, 32, 4832 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, aggravated damage to property, aggravated assault, remaining after being forbidden
Michael Hill, 31, 243 Goshen Lane, Reserve, LA, remanded by surety
Amos Foster, 33, 2380 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV Xanax, possession with intent to distribute schedule III Suboxone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of a legend drug
Victoria Courville, 24, 2815 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from Assumption Parish SO
Anthony Williams, 28, 2135 Hwy 182, Raceland, LA, fugitive from LPSO
Ross Bonvillian, 44, 611 St. Clair Dr, Breaux Bridge, LA, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property
Kersha Carter, 40, 3043 Amarillo Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle, speeding, no insurance, DWI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.