West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of May 17, 2021 – May 30, 2021

 

 

Jabari Matthews, 29, 1319 E. Washington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, home invasion

 

Derrick Sims, 40, 840 Belhaven Trace, Baton Rouge, LA, careless operation, hit and run

 

Darian Sam, 26, 101 Duhon Rd, Maurice, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things

 

Romel Harvey, 35, 306 W. Seventh St, Donaldsonville, LA, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal use of a weapon, carjacking, attempted 2nd degree murder

 

Blyth Sealy, 29, 3695 Union Dr, Addis, LA, DWI, ran stop sign

 

Julio Gonzalez-Roel, 30, 1002 S. Harbour Island Blvd #1302, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Justin D. Joseph, 29, 8547 Bueche Rd, Erwinville, LA, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, criminal neglect of family, contributing 

 

to the delinquency of a juvenile

 

Kaylie M. O’Bryant, 31, 13005 Whit Holden, Walker, LA, possession of schedule II CDS Methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Larry Phillips Jr., 43, 1123 Court St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, principal to aggravated 2nd degree battery

 

James Geier, 25, 51110 S. Manhattan Ave Apt. 2202, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

James Helm, 26, 4002 W. Carmen St, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage

 

Matthew Mudano, 30, 10709 Carroll Lake Dr, Tampa, FL, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Kenneth Adams, 52, 10907 LJ Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of Sch II Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Terrance Richardson, 31, 1228 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking

 

Willie Blackmore, 35, 2420 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Robert J. Martin, 35, 4816 Bell Vue, Addis, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

 

Leslie Gomez, 32, 4832 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, aggravated damage to property, aggravated assault, remaining after being forbidden

 

Michael Hill, 31, 243 Goshen Lane, Reserve, LA, remanded by surety

 

Amos Foster, 33, 2380 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV Xanax, possession with intent to distribute schedule III Suboxone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of a legend drug

 

Victoria Courville, 24, 2815 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from Assumption Parish SO

 

Anthony Williams, 28, 2135 Hwy 182, Raceland, LA, fugitive from LPSO

 

Ross Bonvillian, 44, 611 St. Clair Dr, Breaux Bridge, LA, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property

 

Kersha Carter, 40, 3043 Amarillo Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle, speeding, no insurance, DWI

