West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of April 23, 2021 – May 2, 2021
Derrick Banks, 27, 3665 Roosevelt St, Zachary, LA, violation of protective order 2cts
Domonick Douglas, 33, 1155 Northwest Dr, Port Allen, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of marijuana
Jamarco Robinson, 29, 3349 Eddie Robinson Lane, Jackson, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution 2cts, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule III CDS
Lester Brown, 52, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jed Gomez, 45, 42181 Jamie Rd, Prairieville, LA, bench warrant
Tyler Breaux, 21, 113 Sharon St, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Rodrick Riley, 44, 914 W. Monterey St, Gretna, LA, remanded by surety
Gregory Diamond, 53, 4215 Monte Vista, Addis, LA, terrorizing, illegal carrying of weapons
Eric Franklin, 37, 4048 Fairwood Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2nd degree robbery, 2nd degree battery
Lionel P. Dugas, 47, 204 Bob St, New Iberia, LA, simple burglary
Jason Breaux, 41, 1204 Park Ave, New Iberia, LA, simple burglary of a building, possession of schedule II cocaine, possession of marijuana
Hillary Walker, 40, 5506 Leona Dr, New Iberia, LA, simple burglary
Michael Boyance, 40, 1410 Cherri Lane, New Iberia, LA, simple burglary
Melissa Decker, 42, 4390 Peter Messina Lane #4, Port Allen, LA, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with child endangerment, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of schedule IV Xanax
Felton Dominique, 24, 57960 Lindburg St, Plaquemine, LA, battery of a correctional officer 2cts
Crystal Collins, 30, 825 Monroe St, Gretna, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of schedule I Heroin
Joshua Johnson, 34, 108 Starboard Loop, Carencro, LA, possession of firearm by a felon, illegal carrying of weapons with a CDS, possession of schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana
Tromel Scott, 19, 8264 Tuscaloosa Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple assault, disturbing the peace
Fabian Publa Mondragon, 31, 5517 Lindsay St, Houston, TX, DWI 1st, open container, no driver’s license, improper lane usage
Denise Givens, 33, 23944 Levy St, Plaquemine, LA, speeding, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage
Andrew Trail, 22, 1808 Dickinson Ave, Fort Worth, TX, DWI 1st , careless operation, no seat belt
Carlos Eackles, 32, 4858 Maple Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana
Bernell Martin, 32, 1052 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, simple obstruction of a highway, no seat belt, DWI 1st
