West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of July 12, 2021 – July 25, 2021

 

 

Jeromy Pickle, 36, 14594 Lewis Rd, Maurepas, LA, simple kidnapping

 

Roderick Crocklem, 40, 1934 Rosenwald Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal damage to property

 

Russell Thomas, 36, 1150 Northwest Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery

 

Thomas Asmus, 57, 634 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 4TH

 

Rod Bueche, 47, 6136 Marionette Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violations of registration provisions, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Jared Sonnier, 30, 4046 Capital Heights, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary

 

Lauren Brown, 36, 4046 Capital Heights, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary

 

Ricky Sisk, 45, 319 Stewart St, Bastrop, LA, failure to notify law enforcement of change of address

 

Gerald J. Ealem, 37, 8138 Jones Dr, St. James, LA, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile 4cts

 

Kevin Recurt, 54, 1321 Beverly Gorden, Metairie, LA, following too close, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

 

Angela Reynolds, 50, 1015 Little Creek Lane, McComb, MS, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin

 

Sean Turner, 40, 14541 Brent Ave, Central, LA, bench warrant

 

Mark Armoney, 46, 669 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Kenny Cline, 61, 1431 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Feather Hall, 39, 669 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Jacob Dimm, 36, 57930 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

 

Calvin Fisher, 36, 2080 Main St, Baker, LA, possession of ecstasy, prohibited acts, possession of schedule II CDS

 

Phillip Sibley, 40, 31105 Highway 75, Plaquemine, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft

 

Joseph Solar, 32, 209 Fairland Rd, Anacoco, LA, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrant

 

Stacy Smith, 48, 39362 Shafer Leblanc, Gonzales, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft

 

Johnny James, 50, 8161 Barksdale, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary

 

John Ballard, 30, 17075 Lisa Dr, Livingston, LA, resisting an officer

 

Carnal Scott, 20, 3468 Orleans Quarters Dr, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute scheduled I CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearm

 

Tylen Bush, 19, 5 Manor Lane, Waggaman, LA, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Michael Vannatta, 28, 4227 Walnut St, Port Allen., LA, disturbing the peace, public intimidation, resisting an officer

 

Marcus Chavis, 43, 212 John St, Grand Coteau, LA, battery of a correctional facility employee

 

Douglas Strong, 57, 274 17th St, Brooklyn, NY, possession with intent to distribute meth greater than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Jeffrey Kendrick, 55, 15108 Wilington Dr, Pride, LA, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of burglary tools

 

Reginald Miles Jr., 26, 11257 King Ext Rd, Geismar, LA, bench warrant

 

Kenneth Johnson, 33, 14818 Forest Grove B, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation

 

Elreed Wilson Jr., 44, 570 W. 2ND St, Laplace, LA, fugitive for Orange County TX S/O

 

Paul Omara, 42, 6212 Hwy 1, Batchelor, LA, parole violation

 

Darrell Jones, 29, 6116 Villa Ashley Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 8cts, theft of motor vehicles 2cts, simple criminal damage to property 5cts, principal to access device fraud

 

Edward Walker, 27, 11626 Willow Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Michael Morales, 58, 4390 Peter Messina Rd #27, Addis, LA, battery of a dating partner, violation of a protective order

 

Allen Muse, 30, 1129 7TH St, Lubbock, TX, battery of a dating partner, violation of a protective order  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.