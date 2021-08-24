West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of July 12, 2021 – July 25, 2021
Jeromy Pickle, 36, 14594 Lewis Rd, Maurepas, LA, simple kidnapping
Roderick Crocklem, 40, 1934 Rosenwald Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal damage to property
Russell Thomas, 36, 1150 Northwest Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery
Thomas Asmus, 57, 634 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 4TH
Rod Bueche, 47, 6136 Marionette Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violations of registration provisions, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jared Sonnier, 30, 4046 Capital Heights, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Lauren Brown, 36, 4046 Capital Heights, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Ricky Sisk, 45, 319 Stewart St, Bastrop, LA, failure to notify law enforcement of change of address
Gerald J. Ealem, 37, 8138 Jones Dr, St. James, LA, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile 4cts
Kevin Recurt, 54, 1321 Beverly Gorden, Metairie, LA, following too close, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Angela Reynolds, 50, 1015 Little Creek Lane, McComb, MS, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin
Sean Turner, 40, 14541 Brent Ave, Central, LA, bench warrant
Mark Armoney, 46, 669 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Kenny Cline, 61, 1431 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia
Feather Hall, 39, 669 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jacob Dimm, 36, 57930 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Calvin Fisher, 36, 2080 Main St, Baker, LA, possession of ecstasy, prohibited acts, possession of schedule II CDS
Phillip Sibley, 40, 31105 Highway 75, Plaquemine, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft
Joseph Solar, 32, 209 Fairland Rd, Anacoco, LA, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrant
Stacy Smith, 48, 39362 Shafer Leblanc, Gonzales, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft
Johnny James, 50, 8161 Barksdale, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
John Ballard, 30, 17075 Lisa Dr, Livingston, LA, resisting an officer
Carnal Scott, 20, 3468 Orleans Quarters Dr, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute scheduled I CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Tylen Bush, 19, 5 Manor Lane, Waggaman, LA, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Vannatta, 28, 4227 Walnut St, Port Allen., LA, disturbing the peace, public intimidation, resisting an officer
Marcus Chavis, 43, 212 John St, Grand Coteau, LA, battery of a correctional facility employee
Douglas Strong, 57, 274 17th St, Brooklyn, NY, possession with intent to distribute meth greater than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey Kendrick, 55, 15108 Wilington Dr, Pride, LA, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of burglary tools
Reginald Miles Jr., 26, 11257 King Ext Rd, Geismar, LA, bench warrant
Kenneth Johnson, 33, 14818 Forest Grove B, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Elreed Wilson Jr., 44, 570 W. 2ND St, Laplace, LA, fugitive for Orange County TX S/O
Paul Omara, 42, 6212 Hwy 1, Batchelor, LA, parole violation
Darrell Jones, 29, 6116 Villa Ashley Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 8cts, theft of motor vehicles 2cts, simple criminal damage to property 5cts, principal to access device fraud
Edward Walker, 27, 11626 Willow Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Michael Morales, 58, 4390 Peter Messina Rd #27, Addis, LA, battery of a dating partner, violation of a protective order
Allen Muse, 30, 1129 7TH St, Lubbock, TX, battery of a dating partner, violation of a protective order
