West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of June 14, 2021 – June 20, 2021
Jacob Raffray, 50, 4482 Myhand St, Addis, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth
Genera Varmall, 30, 347 22ND St, New Orleans, LA, bench warrant
Ashely Prejean, 42, 136 Minolta Dr, Youngsville, LA, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Asyan Butler, 20, 1315 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, principal to theft of a firearm
Kathy Williams, 459, 2120 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, possession of meth, possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile
Jamahl Fields, 38, 12323 S. 12TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
David Harrison, 37, 230 Lejeune St, Brusly, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, possession of schedule I CDS
Jacoby Smith, 23, 1457 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts
Christopher Crowe, 32, 3734 S. Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Jason Desormeaux, 42, 14236 E. Porrier Rd, Gonzales, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Dequincey James, 18, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, battery of a correctional officer 2cts, owner responsibility of pets, resisting an officer with force or violence 4cts
Dwright W. Thomas Jr., 29, 3233 SS Ray St, White Castle, LA, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Brittany Sibley, 31, 859 Goose St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of theft alarm deactivation device, possession of marijuana
James Blanchard, 38, 7180 S. River Rd #25, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery
Reginald Saulny, 29, 8401 Prichard Place, New Orleans, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institutional, misrepresentation during booking
Marcus Armstrong, 50, 707 E. Grove Ave, Norfolk, NE, parole violation
Nicholas Henderson, 22, 4103 Thomas Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Michael Perez, 48, 176 Frame Lane, Melville, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.