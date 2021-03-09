West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of February 15, 2021 – February 26, 2021
Cavaxia Reynolds, 32, 112 Camille St, Rayville, LA, possession of contraband in a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, possession wit intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia
Emmitt Holiday, 40, 6223 LA1 South, Brusly, LA, terrorizing, resisting an officer
Edward Thompson, 34, 2841 Weller Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids
Rodney Johnson, 52, 4127 Carolina Ave, Addis, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana, bench warrant 2cts
Timothy McCormick, 48, 64580 Little Farms Rd, Plaquemine, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Cynthia Parker, 47, 1922 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA, domestic abuse battery
Brandon Whaley, 36, 6372 Williams Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Donavon Parker, 38, 205 Morning Side St, New Roads, LA, probation violation
Deante Jenkins, 20, 23720 Cypress St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Karen Tobon, 46, 10039 Inverlock Way, Humble, TX, bench warrant
Kyle Patterson, 25, 601 W, Indigo, Compton, CA, bench warrant
Thomas Bachmann, 26, 9231 Island Rd, Ventress, LA, hit and run 4cts, aggravated flight from an officer
