West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of February 15, 2021 – February 26, 2021

Cavaxia Reynolds, 32, 112 Camille St, Rayville, LA, possession of contraband in a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, possession wit intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia

Emmitt Holiday, 40, 6223 LA1 South, Brusly, LA, terrorizing, resisting an officer

Edward Thompson, 34, 2841 Weller Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids

Rodney Johnson, 52, 4127 Carolina Ave, Addis, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana, bench warrant 2cts

Timothy McCormick, 48, 64580 Little Farms Rd, Plaquemine, LA, monetary instrument abuse

Cynthia Parker, 47, 1922 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA, domestic abuse battery

Brandon Whaley, 36, 6372 Williams Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Donavon Parker, 38, 205 Morning Side St, New Roads, LA, probation violation

Deante Jenkins, 20, 23720 Cypress St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Karen Tobon, 46, 10039 Inverlock Way, Humble, TX, bench warrant

Kyle Patterson, 25, 601 W, Indigo, Compton, CA, bench warrant

Thomas Bachmann, 26, 9231 Island Rd, Ventress, LA, hit and run 4cts, aggravated flight from an officer

 

