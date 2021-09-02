West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 9, 2021 – August 22, 2021
Michael Hutchinson, 27, 76935 Gum St, Grosse Tete, LA, DWI 3RD, careless operation, open container
Jamie Patterson, 44, 919 N. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, stalking, false personation of a peace officer
Christobal Zapata, 21, 305 San Vicente Dr, Alamo Hidalgo, TX, domestic battery
Robert McKnight II, 32, 14925 Hwy 27, Dequincy, LA, illegal tint, improper display of a license plate, driving under suspension, PWITD cocaine, PWITD MDMA, PWITD schedule II CDS
Marlow Marie, 39, 4822 Rogers Rd, St. Amant, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Joseph Coon, 25, 12229 Brandon Ave, Denham Springs, LA, attempted home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, attempted simple escape, possession of schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapons
Joseph Ray, 34, 3824 Kahns Rd #10, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Darryl Jackson, 28, 789 S. Vaughn Apt 20, Brusly, LA, PWID Sch I marijuana, PWID Sch II crystal meth 2cts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, 2nd degree battery
Jerry Lockett, 32, 2308 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Torrey Wright, 20, 3055 Monroe Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Earl Ruffin, 26, 1064 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft
Raskel Washington, 19, 625 Laurie Lynn Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Yolanda Gaines, 23, 6022 East Fairlane Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts
Kimberly Williams, 23, 993 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, obstruction of justice
Jacob J. Payne, 20, 3055 Iroquois St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a stolen firearm, improper lane usage
Renuka Koritala, 25, 17411 W. Muirfield, Baton Rouge, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
William Rodriguez 37, 4311 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA, fugitive from NOPD
Darius Thompson, 29, 301 Josanna St, Jackson, MS, improper lane usage, fugitive from Hinds County S/O MS
Joseph Solar, 32, 18363 Leo Causey, Prairieville, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrant
Ronnie Gibson, 41, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Brenda Jarvis, 57, 980 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles
Angel Gonzales, 25, New Orleans, LA, possession of stolen things, no deriver’s license
Archie Trahan, 63, 4948 Pecan Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Cassanova Carter, 30, 619 Martin Dr, New Roads, LA, bench warrants, simple battery
Jason Dixon, 40, 1935 Spanish Town Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana
Shatiah Bolden, 23, 30966 Creek Bend, Denham Springs, LA, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, driving under suspension
Daniel Robichaux, 54, 1551 W. Chimes St, Baton Rouge, LA, disturbing the peace
Jason Bolton, 20, 20162 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, 2nd degree battery, 2nd degree robbery, simple burglary
Jerome Nelson, 55, 1080 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery
Kietrick Spriggs, 30, 3267 Red Hat Rd, Brusly, LA, sexual battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Breana Dupuy, 19, 224 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, simple burglary, aggravated robbery, 2nd degree battery
Madison Waters, 19, 19785 Sidney Rd, Grosse Tete, LA, simple burglary, aggravated robbery, 2nd degree battery
Claire Ferguson, 19, 62125 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, simple burglary, 2nd degree robbery, 2nd degree battery
