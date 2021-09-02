West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of August 9, 2021 – August 22, 2021

 

 

Michael Hutchinson, 27, 76935 Gum St, Grosse Tete, LA, DWI 3RD, careless operation, open container

 

Jamie Patterson, 44, 919 N. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, stalking, false personation of a peace officer

 

Christobal Zapata, 21, 305 San Vicente Dr, Alamo Hidalgo, TX, domestic battery

 

Robert McKnight II, 32, 14925 Hwy 27, Dequincy, LA, illegal tint, improper display of a license plate, driving under suspension, PWITD cocaine, PWITD MDMA, PWITD schedule II CDS

 

Marlow Marie, 39, 4822 Rogers Rd, St. Amant, LA, theft of a motor vehicle

 

Joseph Coon, 25, 12229 Brandon Ave, Denham Springs, LA, attempted home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, attempted simple escape, possession of schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapons

 

Joseph Ray, 34, 3824 Kahns Rd #10, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Darryl Jackson, 28, 789 S. Vaughn Apt 20, Brusly, LA, PWID Sch I marijuana, PWID Sch II crystal meth 2cts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, 2nd degree battery

 

Jerry Lockett, 32, 2308 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

 

Torrey Wright, 20, 3055 Monroe Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Earl Ruffin, 26, 1064 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft

 

Raskel Washington, 19, 625 Laurie Lynn Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm

 

Yolanda Gaines, 23, 6022 East Fairlane Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts

 

Kimberly Williams, 23, 993 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, obstruction of justice

 

Jacob J. Payne, 20, 3055 Iroquois St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a stolen firearm, improper lane usage

 

Renuka Koritala, 25, 17411 W. Muirfield, Baton Rouge, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

 

William Rodriguez 37, 4311 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA, fugitive from NOPD

 

Darius Thompson, 29, 301 Josanna St, Jackson, MS, improper lane usage, fugitive from Hinds County S/O MS

 

Joseph Solar, 32, 18363 Leo Causey, Prairieville, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bench warrant

 

Ronnie Gibson, 41, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 

 

Brenda Jarvis, 57, 980 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles

 

Angel Gonzales, 25, New Orleans, LA, possession of stolen things, no deriver’s license

 

Archie Trahan, 63, 4948 Pecan Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Cassanova Carter, 30, 619 Martin Dr, New Roads, LA, bench warrants, simple battery

 

Jason Dixon, 40, 1935 Spanish Town Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana

 

Shatiah Bolden, 23, 30966 Creek Bend, Denham Springs, LA, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, driving under suspension

 

Daniel Robichaux, 54, 1551 W. Chimes St, Baton Rouge, LA, disturbing the peace

 

Jason Bolton, 20, 20162 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, 2nd degree battery, 2nd degree robbery, simple burglary

 

Jerome Nelson, 55, 1080 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery

 

Kietrick Spriggs, 30, 3267 Red Hat Rd, Brusly, LA, sexual battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

 

Breana Dupuy, 19, 224 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, simple burglary, aggravated robbery, 2nd degree battery

 

Madison Waters, 19, 19785 Sidney Rd, Grosse Tete, LA, simple burglary, aggravated robbery, 2nd degree battery

 

Claire Ferguson, 19, 62125 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, simple burglary, 2nd degree robbery, 2nd degree battery

