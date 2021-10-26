West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

October 4, 2021 – 

October 10, 2021

 

Davis C. Stovall, 20, 1147 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, obstruction of justice

 

Jordan M. Patin, 33, 11826 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

 

Kenneth Ridgeway, 44, 2245 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Dimitri Albert, 33, 9291 Saizon Rd, New Roads, LA, probation violation

 

Austin Bickham, 28, 3577 Mission Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation

 

Jason Myers, 47, 11918 Wildwood Lane, Clinton, LA, bench warrant

 

Zachary Lavigne, 38, 18487 Gilbert Rd, Prairieville, LA, residential contractor fraud

 

William Johnson, 43, 2757 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Tyrone Walker, 30, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation

