West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
October 4, 2021 –
October 10, 2021
Davis C. Stovall, 20, 1147 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, obstruction of justice
Jordan M. Patin, 33, 11826 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Kenneth Ridgeway, 44, 2245 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dimitri Albert, 33, 9291 Saizon Rd, New Roads, LA, probation violation
Austin Bickham, 28, 3577 Mission Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Jason Myers, 47, 11918 Wildwood Lane, Clinton, LA, bench warrant
Zachary Lavigne, 38, 18487 Gilbert Rd, Prairieville, LA, residential contractor fraud
William Johnson, 43, 2757 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tyrone Walker, 30, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation
