West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

November 8, 2021 – 

November 14, 2021

 

Doretha Houston, 33, 8239 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, home invasion

 

Atlantis Simien, 39, 10735 Railroad Ave, Maringouin, LA, simple battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

 

John Kelly, 40, 20260 Toni Dr, Plaquemine, LA, simple burglary

 

Mike Rodriguez, 37, 347 FM 1979, Martindale, TX, bench warrant

 

Antonio Johnson, 22, 4529 Stonewall Dr, Addis, LA, principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault

 

Bryson Butler, 19, 11830 Landry Lane, Port Allen, LA, principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault

 

Anthony Williams Jr., 20, 4367 Oakland Rd, Erwinville, LA, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault, principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter

 

Tyriana L. Edwards, 20, 16624 East St, Lettsworth, LA, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault, principal to attempted manslaughter, principal to manslaughter

 

Joseph Ray, 34, 619 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine, bond revoked

 

Stephen Gordon, 32, address unknown, battery of a dating partner, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, Heroin

 

 

 

Lazarus Richard, 34, 2263 General Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Sabra Canty, 49, 1716 Rosenwald Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated battery, possession of schedule I CDS MDMA

 

Jason Johnson, 23, 129556 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Dallas T. Black, 33, 524 S. River Oaks, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, theft of a firearm

Hunter Varnado, 19, 12740 Filo St, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery

 

Micah Adams, 42, 5025 Five Forks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Jeremiah Welborn, 37, 7950 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Lucas Lambert, 35, 17625 Little Rd, Livingston, LA, fugitive for ERBSO

 

