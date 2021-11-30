West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
November 8, 2021 –
November 14, 2021
Doretha Houston, 33, 8239 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, home invasion
Atlantis Simien, 39, 10735 Railroad Ave, Maringouin, LA, simple battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
John Kelly, 40, 20260 Toni Dr, Plaquemine, LA, simple burglary
Mike Rodriguez, 37, 347 FM 1979, Martindale, TX, bench warrant
Antonio Johnson, 22, 4529 Stonewall Dr, Addis, LA, principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault
Bryson Butler, 19, 11830 Landry Lane, Port Allen, LA, principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault
Anthony Williams Jr., 20, 4367 Oakland Rd, Erwinville, LA, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault, principal to manslaughter, principal to attempted manslaughter
Tyriana L. Edwards, 20, 16624 East St, Lettsworth, LA, inciting a riot, simple battery, simple assault, principal to attempted manslaughter, principal to manslaughter
Joseph Ray, 34, 619 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine, bond revoked
Stephen Gordon, 32, address unknown, battery of a dating partner, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, Heroin
Lazarus Richard, 34, 2263 General Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Sabra Canty, 49, 1716 Rosenwald Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated battery, possession of schedule I CDS MDMA
Jason Johnson, 23, 129556 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Dallas T. Black, 33, 524 S. River Oaks, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, theft of a firearm
Hunter Varnado, 19, 12740 Filo St, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery
Micah Adams, 42, 5025 Five Forks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jeremiah Welborn, 37, 7950 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Lucas Lambert, 35, 17625 Little Rd, Livingston, LA, fugitive for ERBSO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.