West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 18, 2021 – January 24, 2021
Todd Gordon, 47, 2715 Billups Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Yolanda Saulsberry, 42, 2385 E. Mason Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Reggie Ashworth, 22, 223 Henry Robinson, Kirbyville, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, speeding, possession of stolen vehicle
Matthew Reese, 28, address unknown, DWI misdemeanor offense, open container, improper lane usage
Iveth Estrada, 30, 6242 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, DWI 2nd, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no driver’s license
Taylor Thomas, 23, 900 Industrial Dr, Henderson, TX, reckless operation, flight from an officer, possession of stolen vehicle, no driver’s license on person, obstruction of justice, attempted escape
Keywon Hamilton, 29, 58161 Bayou Jacob Rd, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive for Iberville
Micquel Pratt Jr, 20, 8686 Coy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Tamika Henry-Sutton, 44, 120 Newman St, Opelousas, LA, DWI 1ST, expired license plate, speeding
Fredrick Breaux, 41, 944 Monet Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Clarence McClain, 68, 391 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2nd, open container, failure to signal
Jared McQuary, 41, 5716 Covehaven Dr, Dallas, TX, simple battery, resisting an officer
Beth Toups, 40, 6437 Yatton Dr, Addis, LA, simple battery
Eldred Carter, 39, 58070 Barkers Ave, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 4TH, bench warrant, resisting an officer
Corey Anderson, 30, 11150 Cross Over Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
D’Quinton D. Jackson, 28, 3064 Red Hat, Brusly, LA, violation of protective order
Kenneth Ridgeway Jr, 43, 2245 Dibendetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Mark Jones, 52, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery 2cts, angling without a license, possession of marijuana
Reynard Parker, 28, 354 S. Kirkland St, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Chad David, 45, 7867 First St, Addis, LA, DWI 1ST
Frank Stewart, 26, 203 N. Alexander Ave, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana
