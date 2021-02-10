Arrest Report

Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Areas of dense fog. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Areas of dense fog. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.