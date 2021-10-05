West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

September 13, 2021 – September 26, 2021

 

Joshua Addison, 36, 1913 38TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Anthony Vega, 37, 11068 Monroe Perkins, Denham Springs, LA, monetary instrument abuse

 

Andrew Yorkison, 54, 2814 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Scott Henry, 40, 314 S. Miles St, Abbeville, LA, possession schedule II, possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession CDS in presence of juveniles, resisting an officer by force or violence

 

Terri Hasselback, 32, 4344 Dunleith Ave, Port Allen, LA, PWITD schedule II meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Jessica Hayward, 37, 30526 Stafford Place Apt, Denham Springs, LA, PWITD schedule II meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper supervision of a minor 2cts

 

Jaliyah Parker, 19, 3751 Highway 1 South, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles 2cts, public intimidation, simple battery 2cts, disturbing the peace

 

Heather Prejean, 30, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Shannon Osborne, 19, 7550 Chad Dr, Addis, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal use of weapons, PWITD marijuana

 

Timothy Robinson, 67, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery

 

Jimmy Pickle Jr., 37, 14536 Lewis Rd, Maurepas, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping 

 

Daniel Nuricumbo, 30, 4022 Myhand St #26, Addis, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

D’quinton Jackson, 29, 3064 Red Hat, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, interfering with emergency communications system

 

Lester Brown, 53, Address unknown, bench warrants

 

Brandon Rachal, 29, 381 Pinchback, Beaumont, TX, bench warrant

 

Jamie Bethley, 29, 7339 Dan St, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

 

 

Ronald Campbell, 17, 7462 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree murder, illegal use of a firearm

 

Sarah Keown, 40, 2711 Sincoe St, Lafayette, LA, careless operation, hit and run, DWI 3RD offense

 

Gary L. Taylor, 47, 3741 Byron Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DUI 1st offense, vehicular homicide, reckless operation, no insurance, driving under suspension, no MVI

 

 

 

 

 

 

