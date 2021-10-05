West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
September 13, 2021 – September 26, 2021
Joshua Addison, 36, 1913 38TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Vega, 37, 11068 Monroe Perkins, Denham Springs, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Andrew Yorkison, 54, 2814 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Scott Henry, 40, 314 S. Miles St, Abbeville, LA, possession schedule II, possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession CDS in presence of juveniles, resisting an officer by force or violence
Terri Hasselback, 32, 4344 Dunleith Ave, Port Allen, LA, PWITD schedule II meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jessica Hayward, 37, 30526 Stafford Place Apt, Denham Springs, LA, PWITD schedule II meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper supervision of a minor 2cts
Jaliyah Parker, 19, 3751 Highway 1 South, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles 2cts, public intimidation, simple battery 2cts, disturbing the peace
Heather Prejean, 30, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Shannon Osborne, 19, 7550 Chad Dr, Addis, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal use of weapons, PWITD marijuana
Timothy Robinson, 67, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery
Jimmy Pickle Jr., 37, 14536 Lewis Rd, Maurepas, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping
Daniel Nuricumbo, 30, 4022 Myhand St #26, Addis, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
D’quinton Jackson, 29, 3064 Red Hat, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, interfering with emergency communications system
Lester Brown, 53, Address unknown, bench warrants
Brandon Rachal, 29, 381 Pinchback, Beaumont, TX, bench warrant
Jamie Bethley, 29, 7339 Dan St, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Ronald Campbell, 17, 7462 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree murder, illegal use of a firearm
Sarah Keown, 40, 2711 Sincoe St, Lafayette, LA, careless operation, hit and run, DWI 3RD offense
Gary L. Taylor, 47, 3741 Byron Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DUI 1st offense, vehicular homicide, reckless operation, no insurance, driving under suspension, no MVI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.