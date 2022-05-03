West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

April 11, 2022 – 

April 17, 2022

 

Miguel Gomez, 33, 8636 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach, CA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage, no driver’s license

 

James Johnson, 21, 3352 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, bench warrant

 

Christina Pagoaga, 42, 377 Hester Dr, Laplace, LA, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to property

 

John Daigle, 45, 256 Smith Lane, Opelousas, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of schedule II Fentanyl, possession of schedule I Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Brandi Daigle, 41, 256 Smith Lane, Opelousas, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of schedule II Fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Roland Weatherford, 53, address unknown, fugitive from APSO

 

Shakira Richardson, 21, 943 Daniel St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm

 

Darian Prentiss, 31, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Scott Cuevas, 32, 2007 Crane St, Slidell, LA, bench warrant

 

Matthew Gourgues, 33, Pineville, LA, bench warrant

 

Christopher Jones, 45, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, theft

 

Eriq Overstreet, 24, 711 Peach St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft

 

Craig Hamilton Jr, 20, 8430 Fairlane Dr, Denham Spring, LA, PWID Schedule I CDS

 

Candace Heinzen, 60, 2037 Avondale St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, DWI 4th offense, careless operation, expired driver license

 

Heather Prejean, 30, 1150 Teds Lane, Port Allen, LA, probation violation 4cts

 

Denny Clark Jr, 21, 2218 S. Amedee Ave, Gonzales, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, switched license plates, theft, unauthorized entry of a business

 

Duane Wilson, 56, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Antonio Wiggins, 44, 2130 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property, probation violation

 

Cameron Dean, 21, 18830 Aucoin Lane, Livingston, LA, unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft

 

Christopher Faucher, 52, 23057 Jade Dr, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST, open container, illegal parking

 

James Johnson, 21, 3352 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Brandon Latil, 40, 13424 N. Eisworth, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, criminal trespass

 

Jacob Fisher, 49, 23000 Walker South Rd, Denham Springs, LA, criminal trespass, simple burglary

 

Roosevelt Dunn, 55, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

 

Sheila Dunn, 35, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, stalking

 

Benjamin Lacroix, 37, 559 Mims Dr, Crowley, LA, probation violation

 

Dean Saia, 60, 430 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST

 

Faith Thomas, 33, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful disruption of a school, criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile 8cts, disturbing the peace, attempting to incite a riot, prohibition of interference with educational process

 

Kayla Norman, 31, 3823 N. 38TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful disruption of a school, criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles 8cts, disturbing the peace, attempting to incite a riot, prohibition of interference with educational process

 

Roderick Jackson, 36, 1285 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Jordon Solomon, 18, 1149 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, attempted 1st degree murder 4cts, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons

 

Wacey Bourque, 31, 8506 Lynnwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Jamarl Mobley, 26, 101 Aleatha Dr, Daytona Beach, FL, no seat belt, possession of schedule II, reckless operation, open container, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Maria Lopez, 37, 301 Pin Oak Dr, Highlands, TX, PWITD schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapon with CDS

 

Miguel Hernandez, 30, 301 Pin Oak Dr, Highlands, TX, speeding, no driver’s license, illegal carrying of weapon with CDS, PWITD schedule II CDS

 

Kayla Peterson, 31, 24625 Harris St, Plaquemine, LA, improper telephone communication

 

Ashley Banks, 39, 38259 Hwy 621 #11, Gonzales, LA, bench warrants 2cts

 

Daniel Brooks, 30, 25500 Kedalwood Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for LPSO

