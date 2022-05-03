West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
April 11, 2022 –
April 17, 2022
Miguel Gomez, 33, 8636 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach, CA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage, no driver’s license
James Johnson, 21, 3352 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Christina Pagoaga, 42, 377 Hester Dr, Laplace, LA, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to property
John Daigle, 45, 256 Smith Lane, Opelousas, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of schedule II Fentanyl, possession of schedule I Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandi Daigle, 41, 256 Smith Lane, Opelousas, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of schedule II Fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Roland Weatherford, 53, address unknown, fugitive from APSO
Shakira Richardson, 21, 943 Daniel St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm
Darian Prentiss, 31, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Scott Cuevas, 32, 2007 Crane St, Slidell, LA, bench warrant
Matthew Gourgues, 33, Pineville, LA, bench warrant
Christopher Jones, 45, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, theft
Eriq Overstreet, 24, 711 Peach St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft
Craig Hamilton Jr, 20, 8430 Fairlane Dr, Denham Spring, LA, PWID Schedule I CDS
Candace Heinzen, 60, 2037 Avondale St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, DWI 4th offense, careless operation, expired driver license
Heather Prejean, 30, 1150 Teds Lane, Port Allen, LA, probation violation 4cts
Denny Clark Jr, 21, 2218 S. Amedee Ave, Gonzales, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, switched license plates, theft, unauthorized entry of a business
Duane Wilson, 56, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Antonio Wiggins, 44, 2130 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property, probation violation
Cameron Dean, 21, 18830 Aucoin Lane, Livingston, LA, unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft
Christopher Faucher, 52, 23057 Jade Dr, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST, open container, illegal parking
James Johnson, 21, 3352 Bird Heights, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery
Brandon Latil, 40, 13424 N. Eisworth, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, criminal trespass
Jacob Fisher, 49, 23000 Walker South Rd, Denham Springs, LA, criminal trespass, simple burglary
Roosevelt Dunn, 55, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Sheila Dunn, 35, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, stalking
Benjamin Lacroix, 37, 559 Mims Dr, Crowley, LA, probation violation
Dean Saia, 60, 430 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST
Faith Thomas, 33, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful disruption of a school, criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile 8cts, disturbing the peace, attempting to incite a riot, prohibition of interference with educational process
Kayla Norman, 31, 3823 N. 38TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, unlawful disruption of a school, criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles 8cts, disturbing the peace, attempting to incite a riot, prohibition of interference with educational process
Roderick Jackson, 36, 1285 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jordon Solomon, 18, 1149 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, attempted 1st degree murder 4cts, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons
Wacey Bourque, 31, 8506 Lynnwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamarl Mobley, 26, 101 Aleatha Dr, Daytona Beach, FL, no seat belt, possession of schedule II, reckless operation, open container, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia
Maria Lopez, 37, 301 Pin Oak Dr, Highlands, TX, PWITD schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapon with CDS
Miguel Hernandez, 30, 301 Pin Oak Dr, Highlands, TX, speeding, no driver’s license, illegal carrying of weapon with CDS, PWITD schedule II CDS
Kayla Peterson, 31, 24625 Harris St, Plaquemine, LA, improper telephone communication
Ashley Banks, 39, 38259 Hwy 621 #11, Gonzales, LA, bench warrants 2cts
Daniel Brooks, 30, 25500 Kedalwood Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for LPSO
