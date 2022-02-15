West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 24, 2021 – January 31, 2022
Carlos Garcia-Lopez, 29, 12232 Martinez Lane, Gonzales, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorize use of a movable, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Randy Stelly, 42, 1025 Andes Tauzin Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA, careless operation, hit and run driving, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Meth, no insurance
Marty Collins, 56, 11941 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Terrance Tillman, 35, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Taurean Jamison, 30, 1231 Casa Calvo St, New Orleans, LA, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm with a CDS, improper lane usage
Edward Walker, 28, 11626 Willow Oak Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, improper display of license plate, no insurance, driving under suspension
Jeremy Rivers, 22, 3824 Kahns Rd #11, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Tevis Higgins, 44, 7321 N. River Rd #1, Port Allen, LA, illegal use of weapons
Deykino Moore, 18, 3852 Adams Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, cruelty to juveniles
Brian Andrus, 35, 412 E. Elizabeth, Sulphur, LA, theft
Romero Soto Geillon Alexiss, 47, 9540 Kempwood Dr #339, Houston, TX, illegal carrying firearm, possession of stolen firearm
Jason Sloan, 39, 17228 Stonypoint Rd, Pride, LA, probation violation
Jonathan Hunt, 38, 536 N. 24TH, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, DUI 1ST, no headlights
Gerald Pourciau, 60, 12141 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, principal to obstruction of justice
Jacey Neu, 23, 611 University Rd, Lafayette, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS
Marty Collins, 56, 11941 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse
Christina Pourciau, 52, 12141 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, obstruction of justice
Malia Wilson, 26, 29360 Red Oak Rd, Livingston, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant 2cts
Jefferson Brumfield, 52, 124 Maximillian St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Cutter Naquin, 21, 1784 Hwy 83, Franklin, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple escape
Anthony Cutforth, 40, 17438 Newman Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Eugene Rogers Jr., 38, 5465 Silverleaf Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD
Jaleial K. Taylor, 18, 9032 Winding Lake Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs
Shawn Turner Jr., 27, 246 Pacific Ave, New Orleans, LA, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute legend drug
Louis Chustz, 61, 12229 B South Palmer, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST
Charles E. King, 55, 37875 Webb Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Corey Session, 29, 616 Turtle Creek Lane, St. Rose, LA, fugitive from JPSO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.