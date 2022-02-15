West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of January 24, 2021 – January 31, 2022

 

 

Carlos Garcia-Lopez, 29, 12232 Martinez Lane, Gonzales, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorize use of a movable, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

 

Randy Stelly, 42, 1025 Andes Tauzin Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA, careless operation, hit and run driving, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Meth, no insurance

 

Marty Collins, 56, 11941 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Terrance Tillman, 35, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts

 

Taurean Jamison, 30, 1231 Casa Calvo St, New Orleans, LA, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone, possession of a firearm with a CDS, improper lane usage

 

Edward Walker, 28, 11626 Willow Oak Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, improper display of license plate, no insurance, driving under suspension

 

Jeremy Rivers, 22, 3824 Kahns Rd #11, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts

 

Tevis Higgins, 44, 7321 N. River Rd #1, Port Allen, LA, illegal use of weapons

 

Deykino Moore, 18, 3852 Adams Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, cruelty to juveniles

 

Brian Andrus, 35, 412 E. Elizabeth, Sulphur, LA, theft

 

Romero Soto Geillon Alexiss, 47, 9540 Kempwood Dr #339, Houston, TX, illegal carrying firearm, possession of stolen firearm

 

Jason Sloan, 39, 17228 Stonypoint Rd, Pride, LA, probation violation

 

Jonathan Hunt, 38, 536 N. 24TH, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, DUI 1ST, no headlights

 

Gerald Pourciau, 60, 12141 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, principal to obstruction of justice

 

Jacey Neu, 23, 611 University Rd, Lafayette, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS

 

Marty Collins, 56, 11941 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse

 

Christina Pourciau, 52, 12141 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, obstruction of justice

Malia Wilson, 26, 29360 Red Oak Rd, Livingston, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant 2cts

 

Jefferson Brumfield, 52, 124 Maximillian St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant  

 

Cutter Naquin, 21, 1784 Hwy 83, Franklin, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple escape

 

Anthony Cutforth, 40, 17438 Newman Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Eugene Rogers Jr., 38, 5465 Silverleaf Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD

 

Jaleial K. Taylor, 18, 9032 Winding Lake Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs

 

Shawn Turner Jr., 27, 246 Pacific Ave, New Orleans, LA, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute legend drug

 

Louis Chustz, 61, 12229 B South Palmer, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST

 

Charles E. King, 55, 37875 Webb Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

 

Corey Session, 29, 616 Turtle Creek Lane, St. Rose, LA, fugitive from JPSO 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.