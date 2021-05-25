West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week oOf May 3, 2021 – May 9, 2021
Travis Jarreau, 36, 5327 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, violation of protective order, domestic abuse battery
Lekelvin Battiste, 19, 812 Ave C, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearms 3cts, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles 3cts, keeping a disorderly place, principal to 2nd degree murder
Tylin Blanc, 21, address unknown, battery of a correctional employee
Christopher Jyles, 29, 7402 Calhoun Rd Apt 225, Houston, TX, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2cts, possession with intent to distribute MDMA 2cts, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of a legend drug, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, improper lane usage
Andre Michot, 35, 14542 W. Beaker Dr, Pride, LA, bench warrant
Tyler Dufour, 26, 58146 Fort St, Plaquemine, LA, 2nd degree murder, remanded by surety
Darrell Knox, 46, 215 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer
Coron Davis, 19, 5921 Crestway Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic battery aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon
Dylon Matherne, 29, 2558 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Brian Wilson Jr, 32, 950 Timberside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent distribute schedule II Meth, possession of schedule II hydrocodone, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Tre Ardoin, 20, 2850 Hwy 190 West #36, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, simple battery domestic abuse, simple criminal damage to property
Angela Brewster, 44, 12601 S. Green St, Houston, TX, probation violation
Nicholas Steib, 38, 5807 Andre Lane, Port Allen, LA, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer
Danny Dunn, 57, 825 N. 13TH St, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine
Samuel Jackson, 33, 5175 Sumrall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violator
James Smith, 36, 1654 Clear Lake Ave, Apt C, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I Heroin, possession of schedule II CDS methamphetamine
Darnell Fowler, 42, 77330 Wheelock Lane, Maringouin, LA, possession of marijuana, PWITD Heroin, PWITD Methamphetamine, PWITD cocaine, PWITD crack cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession drug paraphernalia
Herman Roberson, 38, 9967 Sunny Cline Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jamon Evans, 26, 542 Ponderosa Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule I GHB, possession of Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts, possession of Xanax
Racey Ford, 36, 8050 Lower Zachary St, Zachary, LA, remanded by surety
Katelyn McKinney, 24, 2925 Reese Lane, Cantonment, FL, illegal possession of stolen things
Christina Thomas, 31, 3349 Eddie Robinson, Jackson, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution 2cts
Lillian Morris, 30, 73156 Tee St, Abita Springs, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of Heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Joseph Cannatella, 69, 128 4th St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Kevin Davis, 24, 5530 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles, 2nd degree battery
Saad Alshammary, 28, 720 Center St, Ruston, LA, fugitive for BRPD
Quincy Bessie, 37, 1325 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Kate Rogers, 35, Denham Springs, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden
Lance Lewis, 27, 1461 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA, resisting an officer
