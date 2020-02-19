West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of February 3, 2020 – February 9, 2020
Terrell Rome, 20, W. Orange St. #314, Donaldsonville, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer
Claude Kimball, 39, 13477 Elm St, Walker, LA, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, speeding
Yancy Savant, 24, 12740 Filo St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Micah Villere, 45, 4255 N. Railroad Ave, Fordoche, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II meth, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension
Roderick Smith, 25, 2878 Maringouin Rd, Livonia, LA, parole violation
Juan Kiriazis, 38, 219 Cross Gates Blvd, Slidell, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II suboxone, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of meth
Kenneth Jones, 50, 4121 Harris St, Addis, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Victor St. Romain, 38, 12921 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, 2ND degree battery
Javier Francisco, 21, 9008 Cornell St, Jonesboro, GA, DWI 1st, improper lane usage, no driver’s license
Jessica Lewis, 45, 22995 Aiden Rd, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage, following too close
Dequincy Butler, 46, 15214 Russell Lane, Glynn, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, DWI 1ST
George Moore III, 29, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, no seatbelt, false certificates
Charmaine Freeman, 25, 758 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Joe James, 51, 6737 Rougon Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Xavier Silva, 31, 18012 Pineville Rd, Long Beach, MS, careless operation, DWI 1ST
