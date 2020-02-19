West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of February 3, 2020 – February 9, 2020 

Terrell Rome, 20, W. Orange St. #314, Donaldsonville, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer

Claude Kimball, 39, 13477 Elm St, Walker, LA, possession with intent to  distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, speeding

Yancy Savant, 24, 12740 Filo St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine 

Micah Villere, 45, 4255 N. Railroad Ave, Fordoche, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule  II meth, possession of schedule II oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension

Roderick Smith, 25, 2878 Maringouin Rd, Livonia, LA, parole violation

Juan Kiriazis, 38, 219 Cross Gates Blvd, Slidell, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II suboxone, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of meth

Kenneth Jones, 50, 4121 Harris St, Addis, LA, theft of a motor vehicle

Victor St. Romain, 38, 12921 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, 2ND degree battery

Javier Francisco, 21, 9008 Cornell St, Jonesboro, GA, DWI 1st, improper lane usage, no driver’s license

Jessica Lewis, 45, 22995 Aiden Rd, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage, following too close

Dequincy Butler, 46, 15214 Russell Lane, Glynn, LA, speeding, driving under  suspension, DWI 1ST 

George Moore III, 29, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, no seatbelt, false certificates

Charmaine Freeman, 25, 758 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force or violence

Joe James, 51, 6737 Rougon Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Xavier Silva, 31, 18012 Pineville Rd, Long Beach, MS, careless operation, DWI 1ST 

