West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of August 31, 2019 – September 5, 2019

Victor Hulbert, 48, 609 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Krystal Fontenot, 30, 2022 Lobdell Hwy #8, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, bench warrants 3cts, probation violation

Floyd Williams III, 23, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery

Sean Garner, 21, 3816 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery 

Julian Coleman 35, 5810 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, expired license plate, brake light required, fake MVI, no insurance, possession of cocaine

Charles Simmons, 53, 1265 Belaire Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone

Dquinton Jackson, 26, 217 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property 

Willie Holden, 23, 10261 Highway 1045, Amite, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 

Justin Balcuns, 40, 3747 Quarter Horse, Addis, LA, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple arson, fire prevention interference 

Roosevelt Dunn, 53, 1103 Oregon St, Port Allen, LA, forgery

Naylor Cooper, 39, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts 

Tommi Mathis, 47, 59655 Hwy 1148, Plaquemine, LA, identity theft

Brandon Achee, 27, 2414 Bunkerfield, Centerville, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine

Ira Jackson, 42, 12945 Highway 411, Maringouin, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery  

Week of September 6, 2019 – September 12, 2019

Brittany Maradiaga, 39, 13472 Hwy 416, Rougon, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding,  improper lane usage, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Diego Mendez, 43, 2114 Armstrong Circle, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LPSO

Kevin Ray, 28, 789 S. Vaughn St #42, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant

Jerry Mosley, 40, 250 Brownswitch St, Slidell, LA, possession with intent to distribute heroin, resisting by flight, failure to signal, improper lane usage

Troy Harris, 31, 1204 43RD St, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

Megan Governor, 23, 789 S. Vaughn St #42, Brusly, LA, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image

Glennis Piper, 39, 2320 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrants 4cts

Shane Boudreaux, 29, 22315 A Brownie St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation 

Malik Williams, 23, 114 Amanda Dr, Natchitoches, LA, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapons, improper lane usage, no insurance

John Williams, 47, 462 Kernan St, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation

John Amburgy, 22, 7921 First St, Addis, LA, simple burglary 3cts, attempted simple burglary 3cts, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Brenna Collins, 25, 1427 Parkway Dr, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Mia Darville, 22, 1124 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana

Christian Canty, 23, 3407 Utah Beach Ct, Spring, TX, possession of marijuana

Jacolby Davis, 19, 996 Esperanza Ave, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder

Kenneth Sproles, 61, 79135 Key St, Maringouin, LA, fugitive from ISO

Fredrick White, 59, 894 Ed Lejeune, Addis, LA, fugitive from ISO

