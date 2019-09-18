West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 31, 2019 – September 5, 2019
Victor Hulbert, 48, 609 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Krystal Fontenot, 30, 2022 Lobdell Hwy #8, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, bench warrants 3cts, probation violation
Floyd Williams III, 23, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery
Sean Garner, 21, 3816 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Julian Coleman 35, 5810 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, expired license plate, brake light required, fake MVI, no insurance, possession of cocaine
Charles Simmons, 53, 1265 Belaire Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone
Dquinton Jackson, 26, 217 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property
Willie Holden, 23, 10261 Highway 1045, Amite, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Justin Balcuns, 40, 3747 Quarter Horse, Addis, LA, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple arson, fire prevention interference
Roosevelt Dunn, 53, 1103 Oregon St, Port Allen, LA, forgery
Naylor Cooper, 39, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Tommi Mathis, 47, 59655 Hwy 1148, Plaquemine, LA, identity theft
Brandon Achee, 27, 2414 Bunkerfield, Centerville, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine
Ira Jackson, 42, 12945 Highway 411, Maringouin, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery
Week of September 6, 2019 – September 12, 2019
Brittany Maradiaga, 39, 13472 Hwy 416, Rougon, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding, improper lane usage, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Diego Mendez, 43, 2114 Armstrong Circle, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LPSO
Kevin Ray, 28, 789 S. Vaughn St #42, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Jerry Mosley, 40, 250 Brownswitch St, Slidell, LA, possession with intent to distribute heroin, resisting by flight, failure to signal, improper lane usage
Troy Harris, 31, 1204 43RD St, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Megan Governor, 23, 789 S. Vaughn St #42, Brusly, LA, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Glennis Piper, 39, 2320 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrants 4cts
Shane Boudreaux, 29, 22315 A Brownie St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Malik Williams, 23, 114 Amanda Dr, Natchitoches, LA, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapons, improper lane usage, no insurance
John Williams, 47, 462 Kernan St, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
John Amburgy, 22, 7921 First St, Addis, LA, simple burglary 3cts, attempted simple burglary 3cts, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Brenna Collins, 25, 1427 Parkway Dr, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Mia Darville, 22, 1124 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana
Christian Canty, 23, 3407 Utah Beach Ct, Spring, TX, possession of marijuana
Jacolby Davis, 19, 996 Esperanza Ave, Port Allen, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder
Kenneth Sproles, 61, 79135 Key St, Maringouin, LA, fugitive from ISO
Fredrick White, 59, 894 Ed Lejeune, Addis, LA, fugitive from ISO
