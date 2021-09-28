West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 6, 2021 –
September 12, 2021
Jonathan Rushing, 36, 8133 Royalwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana
Michael Bracken, 40, 8133 Royalwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II meth
Douglas Savoy, 61, 15617 Market St, Channelview, TX, possession of stolen vehicle, identity theft, resisting an officer
Lauren Pittman, 32, 4634 Belle Dr, Metairie, LA, false impersonation of a police officer, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm
Charles Lidberg, 32, 10225 Gerald Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Caden Swift, 27, address unknown, simple burglary
Jacob Perez, 38, 175 Brien St, Houma, LA, theft, violation of protective order, domestic abuse battery
Angela Carriere, 48, 4031 Sandbar Dr, Addis, LA, illegal use of weapons, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, discharging firearms
Carl Pittman, 33, 4634 Belle Dr, Metairie, LA, resisting an officer, improper signal, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container, illegal tint, driving under suspension
Brian Worley, 31, 7134 UJ Aucoin Lane, Livonia, LA, battery of a police officer
Donald Pierson, 33, 2214 Gardere Lane Apt A, Baton Rouge, LA, firearm free zone, terrorizing
