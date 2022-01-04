West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of November 29, 2021 – 

December 12, 2021

 

Roberto Aspeitia, 43, 386 Papalote Rd, Laredo, TX, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth

 

Oreun Joubert, 30, 216 Deloro St, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Christopher Matthews, 34, 1314 Borcas Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, false certificate, no driver’s license on person

 

Keisha Leblanc, 33, 386 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts

 

Jada Davis, 23, 3966 Louisiana Ave Parkway, New Orleans, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too close, improper display of license plate, illegal use of CDS in presence of juvenile, driver must be licensed

 

Lashawnda Gibson, 40, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Michael Morales, 59, 4390 Peter Messina Rd, Addis, LA, bench warrant

 

Jamie Boudreaux, 52, 15750 Hwy 3000, Ramah, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Anthony Hills, 42, 4962 Enterprise St, Baton Rouge, LA, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer, bench warrant

 

Melvin Hughes, 38, 535 Brice St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of MDMA, possession of schedule II CDS, bench warrant

 

Amber Cuevas, 29, 2007 Crane St, Slidell, LA, bench warrant

 

Battina Rice, 41, 716 Fairground St, Kosciusko, MS, hit and run driving, resisting an officer

 

Susannah Gibbs, 29, 58515 W. Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, simple battery, home invasion

 

Melvin Taylor, 49, 3140 Erie St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II CDS

 

Lucas McCoy, 39, 933 S. River Rd, Denham Springs, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

 

Felton Robertson, 47, 5248 Picard St, Baton Rouge, LA, turn signal required, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a stolen firearm

 

Garrett Peterson, 25, 64305 L & L Rd, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation

 

 Michael Carter, 34, 6 West Sulinda St, Natchez, LA, probation violation

 

Victor St. Romain, 40, 1292 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

 

Edmon Revelle, 20, 5329 Blvd De Isle, Jarreau, LA, theft of goods

 

Ronnie Queen, 43, 3071 North St, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer

 

Russell Johnson, 45, 57905 Trosclair St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, child endangerment

 

Willis Perritt, 32, 5741 Woodview Lane, Jarreau, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, filing a false police report

 

Candy Latiolais, 40, 215 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft

 

Danielle Stolz, 48, 2911 Lydia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Robert Jackson, 34, 2800 I-10 Frontage Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Delta Hunt, 22, 3461 Burbon St, Jackson, LA, bench warrant

 

 

 

Kerry Cook, 45, 3233 Younger Dr, Addis, LA, simple battery, interfering with emergency communications

 

Devin Kerr, 30, 3540 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, possession of schedule II cocaine, possession with intent to distribute schedule III suboxone, operation of a clandestine lab, manufacturing schedule II Meth

