West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 29, 2021 –
December 12, 2021
Roberto Aspeitia, 43, 386 Papalote Rd, Laredo, TX, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth
Oreun Joubert, 30, 216 Deloro St, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Matthews, 34, 1314 Borcas Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, false certificate, no driver’s license on person
Keisha Leblanc, 33, 386 Harry Brown St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm 2cts
Jada Davis, 23, 3966 Louisiana Ave Parkway, New Orleans, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too close, improper display of license plate, illegal use of CDS in presence of juvenile, driver must be licensed
Lashawnda Gibson, 40, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Michael Morales, 59, 4390 Peter Messina Rd, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Jamie Boudreaux, 52, 15750 Hwy 3000, Ramah, LA, domestic abuse battery
Anthony Hills, 42, 4962 Enterprise St, Baton Rouge, LA, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer, bench warrant
Melvin Hughes, 38, 535 Brice St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of MDMA, possession of schedule II CDS, bench warrant
Amber Cuevas, 29, 2007 Crane St, Slidell, LA, bench warrant
Battina Rice, 41, 716 Fairground St, Kosciusko, MS, hit and run driving, resisting an officer
Susannah Gibbs, 29, 58515 W. Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, simple battery, home invasion
Melvin Taylor, 49, 3140 Erie St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II CDS
Lucas McCoy, 39, 933 S. River Rd, Denham Springs, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Felton Robertson, 47, 5248 Picard St, Baton Rouge, LA, turn signal required, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a stolen firearm
Garrett Peterson, 25, 64305 L & L Rd, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Michael Carter, 34, 6 West Sulinda St, Natchez, LA, probation violation
Victor St. Romain, 40, 1292 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Edmon Revelle, 20, 5329 Blvd De Isle, Jarreau, LA, theft of goods
Ronnie Queen, 43, 3071 North St, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer
Russell Johnson, 45, 57905 Trosclair St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, child endangerment
Willis Perritt, 32, 5741 Woodview Lane, Jarreau, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, filing a false police report
Candy Latiolais, 40, 215 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft
Danielle Stolz, 48, 2911 Lydia St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Robert Jackson, 34, 2800 I-10 Frontage Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Delta Hunt, 22, 3461 Burbon St, Jackson, LA, bench warrant
Kerry Cook, 45, 3233 Younger Dr, Addis, LA, simple battery, interfering with emergency communications
Devin Kerr, 30, 3540 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, possession of schedule II cocaine, possession with intent to distribute schedule III suboxone, operation of a clandestine lab, manufacturing schedule II Meth
