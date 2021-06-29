West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of June 7, 2021 – June 13, 2021
William D. Allen, 31, 836 Iberville St, Baton Rouge, LA, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, bench warrant
Drake Sharp, 25, 3978 Emily Dr, Port Allen, LA, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon
Chassity D. Williams, 27, 6705 Fairway Dr #15, Houston, TX, improper lane usage, improper display of license plate, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert L. Banks, 26, 5002 Enyart St, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of firearm with a CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Arthella Andrus, 22, 329 Lebesque Rd, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Shakia Edmond, 23, 106 Windmill Lane, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of CDS in the presence of juveniles
Michael Nelson, 32, 15046 Bridge St, Tickfaw, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana
Bryan Batiste Jr., 29, 1224 Martin Luther King Dr, Ville Platte, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm in presence of a CDS
Chad Trahan, 27, 210 Liston St, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Mikayla Batiste, 28, 1221 Peach St, Ville Platte, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry M. Valentine, 55, 13486 Bayou Grand South, Gonzales, LA, aggravated assault
John Voiselle, 46, 343 Nall Rd, Krotz Spring, LA, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property
Jonah Collins, 24, 4918 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, battery of a police officer
Larry Brown, 25, 2830 Josephine St, New Orleans, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Renelle Batiste, 29, 221 D’ville Village, Donaldsonville, LA, fugitive from ASO
Rapalo Fuentes, 55, 16701 Patton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, remaining after being forbidden
Darryl Smith, 29, 3254 Paul’s Lane, Brusly, LA, speeding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon with a CDS, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana
Joshua Curry, 38, 48311 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Sean Chaffee, 45, 20015 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute adderall, possession with intent to distribute Xanax
Jessica Katz, 28, 20412 Hoo Shoo Too Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Sylvon McBride, 23, 9374 Airline Hwy, Sorrento, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery
