West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of November 15, 2021 – November 21, 2021

 

 

Felipe Fuentes, 24, 921 W. McKenzie Dr, Hobbs, NM, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute heroin in excess of 400 grams

 

Rico Cole, 42, 6236 Landis Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective order, simple battery

 

Bernard Williams Sr, 59, 5519 Brownfield Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault

 

Sheila Matthews, 41, 11820 Landry Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute schedule I , contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Ernest Clark, 21, 3202 40TH Ave, Meridian, MS, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated 2nd degree battery 2cts, domestic abuse battery

 

Joseph Ray, 3824 Kahns Rd #10, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Calvin Fisher, 37, 1717 16TH St, Lake Charles, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrants 2cts

 

Phillip Williams III, 39, 4557 Main St, Addis, LA, bench warrant

 

Michael Robillard, 40, 2146 Lansdown Dr, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

 

Jeromy Pickle, 36, 39064 Holly Hill, Gonzales, LA, probation violation

 

Miracle Solomon, 29, 1149 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order, aggravated assault, violation of protective order, attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property

 

Curtis Clouatre, 39, 57740 Barrell St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

 

Ira Jackson, 44, 12945 Highway 411, Maringouin, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS Meth, possession of marijuana

 

Daryn Lathers, 24, 612 Plymouth St, Denham Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting an officer

 

Mickey Barker, 42, address unknown, possession of schedule II CDS Meth

 

Randale Franklin, 33, 837 N. 13th St, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things, possession of firearm by a convicted felon

 

Vincent Wutke, 53, 1776 Potwin Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

 

Ryan Veal, 21, 1235 Carolyn Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, following too close, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper lane usage, driving under suspension

 

Brandon Williams, 29, 5616 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant

 

Rebecca Laird, 23, 1140 Weinberger Rd, Ponchatoula, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, Meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with CDS, improper lane usage

 

Devonte West, 25, 56447 Hano Rd, Independence, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, Meth, possession of marijuana, possession firearm with CDS, felon in possession of firearm, resisting an officer by providing false information

 

Reginald Jackson, 19, 822 Skysail Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile 2cts, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I CDS, illegal tint, no driver’s license

 

Victoria Kimball, 32, 14455 Barel Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

 

Eric Henry Jr., 19, 16032 Derby Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles 2cts, possession of schedule I CDS

 

Ashley Burychka, 42, 18496 Perkins Oak Rd, Prairieville, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS

 

Manuel Collins III, 44, 7300 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA, aggravated flight from an officer, bench warrant  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

