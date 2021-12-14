West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 15, 2021 – November 21, 2021
Felipe Fuentes, 24, 921 W. McKenzie Dr, Hobbs, NM, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute heroin in excess of 400 grams
Rico Cole, 42, 6236 Landis Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective order, simple battery
Bernard Williams Sr, 59, 5519 Brownfield Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Sheila Matthews, 41, 11820 Landry Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute schedule I , contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ernest Clark, 21, 3202 40TH Ave, Meridian, MS, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated 2nd degree battery 2cts, domestic abuse battery
Joseph Ray, 3824 Kahns Rd #10, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Calvin Fisher, 37, 1717 16TH St, Lake Charles, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrants 2cts
Phillip Williams III, 39, 4557 Main St, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Michael Robillard, 40, 2146 Lansdown Dr, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Jeromy Pickle, 36, 39064 Holly Hill, Gonzales, LA, probation violation
Miracle Solomon, 29, 1149 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order, aggravated assault, violation of protective order, attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property
Curtis Clouatre, 39, 57740 Barrell St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Ira Jackson, 44, 12945 Highway 411, Maringouin, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS Meth, possession of marijuana
Daryn Lathers, 24, 612 Plymouth St, Denham Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting an officer
Mickey Barker, 42, address unknown, possession of schedule II CDS Meth
Randale Franklin, 33, 837 N. 13th St, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Vincent Wutke, 53, 1776 Potwin Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Ryan Veal, 21, 1235 Carolyn Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, following too close, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper lane usage, driving under suspension
Brandon Williams, 29, 5616 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Rebecca Laird, 23, 1140 Weinberger Rd, Ponchatoula, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, Meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with CDS, improper lane usage
Devonte West, 25, 56447 Hano Rd, Independence, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, Meth, possession of marijuana, possession firearm with CDS, felon in possession of firearm, resisting an officer by providing false information
Reginald Jackson, 19, 822 Skysail Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile 2cts, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I CDS, illegal tint, no driver’s license
Victoria Kimball, 32, 14455 Barel Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Eric Henry Jr., 19, 16032 Derby Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles 2cts, possession of schedule I CDS
Ashley Burychka, 42, 18496 Perkins Oak Rd, Prairieville, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS
Manuel Collins III, 44, 7300 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA, aggravated flight from an officer, bench warrant
