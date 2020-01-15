West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of December 21, 2019 – December 31, 2019
Racey Ford, 45, 8050 Lower Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA, no license plate, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, fake MVI, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ashley Green, 31, 1324 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, forgery, theft
Vincent Dawson, 34, 25905 Tenant Rd, Plaquemine, LA, two tail lights required, possession of Schedule I contolled dangerous substance marijuana, driving under suspension
Roosevelt Williams, 51, 844 N. 14th St, Port Allen, aggravated assault with a firearm
Caitlin Androne, 27, 17151 Hwy 16, French Settlement, La., stop sign violation, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia
Darren Jack, 33, 1381 California St, Port Allen, felony theft, simple burglary
Brandon Dauzat, 38, 3844 Kahn Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, obstruction of justice
George Arledge, 61, 127 Christopher St, Duncan, SC, illegal possession of stolen things
Devonte Honore, 25, 503 E. 11TH St, New Roads, theft
Angel Wilson, 32, 6760 Willow Springs, LA, forgery
Trynell Williams, 35, 1159 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Troy Bynum, 31, 3916 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, bench warrant
Chandra Burks, 31, 1039 Court St, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Kenneth Bell, 31, 2408 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Adam Rodney, 72, 8618 St. Romain St, Port Allen, bench warrant
Jerome Smith, 41, 730 Mari Gras Lane, Port Allen, bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Norman Smith Jr., 42, 1288 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, theft
Darren M. Howard, 21, 271 Tracey Porter, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Toi Adams, 40, 29330 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Rodderick Johnson, 33, 7181 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace, possession of stolen things, attempt to possess Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Robert Watts, 50, 11222 Section Rd, Port Allen, felony theft, bench warrant
Robert Miller, 35, 4829 Edgen Dr, Slaughter, LA, DWI felony offense, careless operation, no driver license
Anthony Jones, 30, 250 N. 14th St, Port Allen, disturbing the peace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.