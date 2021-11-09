West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week 0f October 25, 2021 – October 31, 2021
Danny Lachney, 43, 30408 Fairway View, Denham Springs, LA, parole violation
Devante Carter, 26, 1543 Hwy 190 West #32, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to a juvenile, domestic abuse battery
Louis Derosin Jr., 22, 7075 Mitchell Lane, Morganza, LA, home invasion, dating partner abuse with child endangerment
Rocco Dibenedetto Sr, 62, 318 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Matthew Meyer, 38, 3752 Westervelt Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of pornography involving juveniles under age 13 200cts
Patrick Carmouche, 27, 2830 Louisiana Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, remand by surety, bench warrant
Ashley Lejeaune, 30, 12185 Brandon Ave, Denham Springs, LA, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Meth
Arissa Hebert, 22, 18323 Green Lakes Court, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Brittany Sibley, 31, 859 Goose St, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, illegal possession of stolen things
Otis Dunn III, 27, 818 North 12th St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I CDS MDMA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Megan Walker, 24, 4747 South Park Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal damage to property, violation of protective order
Lester Wilson, 22, 14846 Forest Grove Rd Apt A, Central, LA, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Samuel Johnson, 35, 250 N. 14TH St Apt 1, Port Allen, LA, criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property
Kelly Ortiz, 40, 2724 Kipling St #613, Houston, TX, possession of a stolen things
Christopher Kadair, 49, 18323 Green Lakes Court, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession with intent to distribute Meth
Trevon Snearl, 22, 3267 Red Hat Rd, Brusly, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons
Ali Jones, 19, 4042 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, handling of machine gun unlawfully
Michael Thomas, 46, 16550 S. Amite Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.