West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022
Roderick Lewis, 50, 538 S. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse with child endangerment
Tieann Davenport, 46, 5338 Hwy 182, Patterson, LA, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated battery
Jeremiah Welborn, 38, 976 Goodrich Rd, Sulphur, LA, possession of schedule II CDS
Aaron Ruffin, 25, 1460 Murl St, New Orleans, LA, simple assault, battery on a dating partner, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon
Jeffery Yarbrough, 48, 225 N. 11TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, fake temp tag, driving under suspension, no insurance, probation warrant
Larry George, 63, 4413 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Donald Mayeur, 42, 332 Gary K St, Pineville, LA, possession of sch II CDS, possession of MDMA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display
Ricco Stewart, 20, 1620 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Ashley Loubiere, 31, 20240 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bench warrant
Hillary Hebert, 29, 1620 Live Oak Dr, Brusly, LA, possession of schedule I heroin, possession of schedule II, fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyra Lemar, 25, 359 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault, bench warrants 2cts
Denny Clark, 22, 2218 S. Amadee St, Gonzales, LA, bond revoked
Kaleb Anderson, 24, 58245 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, improper lane usage, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway, hit and run, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, aggravated flight from an officer
Daniel Brock, 27, 9564 Lewis St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kathlen Victorian, 38, 606 Bernard St, New Roads, LA, parole violator
Ernest Chisley, 38, 2112 Eazecla, Baker, LA, parole violation
Crystal Williams, 34, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Leeann M. Settoon, 36, 65760 Tot Carline Dr, Plaquemine, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III CDS
Justin Rushing, 37, 18383 Van Broussard Drv, Prairieville, LA, parole violation
Keandre Sheppard, 22, 1449 Rhodes Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape
Daquan Haney, 22, 808 Cypress St, New Roads, LA, simple escape
Brandon Carter, 23, 8750 Point Park Dr, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper lane usage, PWID marijuana
Kevin Batiste, 23, 503 Point Park Dr, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, PWITD marijuana
