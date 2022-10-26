West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022

 

Roderick Lewis, 50, 538 S. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse with child endangerment

 

Tieann Davenport, 46, 5338 Hwy 182, Patterson, LA, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated battery

 

Jeremiah Welborn, 38, 976 Goodrich Rd, Sulphur, LA, possession of schedule II CDS

 

Aaron Ruffin, 25, 1460 Murl St, New Orleans, LA, simple assault, battery on a dating partner, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon

 

Jeffery Yarbrough, 48, 225 N. 11TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, fake temp tag, driving under suspension, no insurance, probation warrant

 

Larry George, 63, 4413 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

 

Donald Mayeur, 42, 332 Gary K St, Pineville, LA, possession of sch II CDS, possession of MDMA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display

Ricco Stewart, 20, 1620 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

 

Ashley Loubiere, 31, 20240 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bench warrant

 

Hillary Hebert, 29, 1620 Live Oak Dr, Brusly, LA, possession of schedule I heroin, possession of schedule II, fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Tyra Lemar, 25, 359 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault, bench warrants 2cts

 

Denny Clark, 22, 2218 S. Amadee St, Gonzales, LA, bond revoked

 

Kaleb Anderson, 24, 58245 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, improper lane usage, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway, hit and run, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, aggravated flight from an officer

 

Daniel Brock, 27, 9564 Lewis St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Kathlen Victorian, 38, 606 Bernard St, New Roads, LA, parole violator

 

Ernest Chisley, 38, 2112 Eazecla, Baker, LA, parole violation

 

Crystal Williams, 34, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts

 

Leeann M. Settoon, 36, 65760 Tot Carline Dr, Plaquemine, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III CDS

 

Justin Rushing, 37, 18383 Van Broussard Drv, Prairieville, LA, parole violation

 

Keandre Sheppard, 22, 1449 Rhodes Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape

 

Daquan Haney, 22, 808 Cypress St, New Roads, LA, simple escape

 

Brandon Carter, 23, 8750 Point Park Dr, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper lane usage, PWID marijuana

 

Kevin Batiste, 23, 503 Point Park Dr, Houston, TX, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, PWITD marijuana          

