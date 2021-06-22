West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of May 31, 2021 – June 6, 2021
Courtney Grimes, 30, 2033 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, theft, simple criminal damage to property
Kendell Alexander, 33, 2826 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette, LA, PWITD marijuana, PWITD methamphetamine, PWITD MDMA, PWITD cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, improper equipment
Justin Braxton, 35, 7635 Chad Dr, Addis, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery
Oliver Soloman, 35, 216 Opelousas St, Donaldsonville, LA, fugitive for APSO
Aaron Marcus, 24, 17037 Jamestown Dr, Prairieville, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage, failure to signal
Izell Richardson, 67, 1130 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, misuse of 911 emergency system, criminal mischief
Carl Sullivan, 52, 5037 Breckenridge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jonathan Wilson, 38, 2227 Edgewood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Tavauris Johnson, 22, 1111 Court St, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal use of weapons
Caleb Hebert, 21, 3919 Monte Vista Dr, Addis, LA, simple burglary
Jeremy Savoy, 26, 2504 W. Maringouin Rd Ramah, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts schedule II CDS
