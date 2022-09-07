West Baton Rouge Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of July 25, 2022 – August 4, 2022
Derek Lemar, 43, 1726 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting an officer
Cindy Guilbeau, 33, 3597 Grand Point Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS
Brent Lacombe, 49, 6937 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant
Rodney Johnson, 53, 23611 Oak St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse by strangulation, probation warrant
Anthony Knighten, 37, 6725 Oakside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft
Yancy Searle, 35, 992 Myers Rd NE, Meadville, MS, unauthorized use of a movable
Joseph Haynes, 41, 1008 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jeromy Joseph, 32, 3755 Riverboat Landing, Addis, LA, possession schedule III suboxone, resisting an officer, resisting an officer, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen things, possession of heroin
Herman Roberson, 40, 9967 Sunny Cline Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant
Terrell Elzy, 31, 32810 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Asia Guillard, 26, 10210 Avenue L, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Valentin Rodriguez, 27, 1812 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, reckless operation, no driver’s license
Cassie Nevels, 38, 9514 Bank St, Clinton, LA, possession of heroin, following too close
Pamela De La Luz, 45, 2437 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, terrorizing
John Sands, 46, 6342 Lotus Dr, Milton, FL, resisting an officer, terrorizing
Troy Porter, 47, 3618 Iroquois St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of meth
Christian Leblanc, 31, 6761 LA Hwy 1, Addis, LA, disturbing the peace, public intimidation
McArthur Randle, 56, 212 Straight St, Bastrop, LA, DWI 2ND, open container, criminal trespass
Devin Hunt, 27, 22830 Plank Rd, Zachary, LA, possession of schedule II meth
Christopher Adams, 36, 185 N. Labauve Ave, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Damion Catherine, 30, 16747 Vermillion Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
D’vonte Honore, 28, 503 E 11TH St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
Joshua Wilson, 22, 16441 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, no insurance
Justin Tullier, 32, 4200 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, Port Allen, LA, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Smith, 36, 1536 N 23RD Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Joness T. Phillips, 19, 1041 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, stalking, illegal possession of stolen firearm, simple assault
Brooke Reynolds, 46, 215 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Melvin Hendricks, 52, 3212 Angelique Dr, Violet, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Jaquez Pickens, 19, 203 Sundance Cove, Richland, MS, domestic abuse by strangulation
Jeremiah Wellborn, 38, 976 Goodrich Rd, Sulphur, LA, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, illegal use of a CDS in presence of juveniles, simple criminal damage to property, possession with intent to distribute meth
Chris Turner, 38, 6145 Highway 405, Donaldsonville, LA, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute meth, illegal display of license plate, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Marcelino Ramos, 41, 133 E. Ray Circle, Mission, TX, bench warrant
Norvin N. Nez, 30, 222 Airport Rd, Farmington, NM, illegal carrying of weapons
