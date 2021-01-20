West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 1, 2021 – January 10, 2021
Joshua Hopkins, 29, 3374 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, La, Simple Battery, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant
Anthony Walters, 37, 1716 Hwy 190 W, Port Allen, La, Probation Warrant
Mcdaniel Dotson, 72, 2840 Byron St, Baton Rouge, La, 2Nd Degree Cruelty To A Juvenile
Jason Eschete, 37, 528 Wilkinson St Apt A, New Orleans, La, Improper Lane Usage, Careless Operation, Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule Iii Cds, Expired Mvi
James Self III, 55, 1700 Massachusetts Ave, Kenner, La, Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule Ii Cds
James Hartley, 35, 508 Calendula St, Port Allen, La, Domestic Abuse Battery
Craig Revere Jr, 43, 7733 O’neal Lane, Baton Rouge, La, Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule Ii Cds, Resisting Arrest
Mikki Moreau, 32, 16650 Spring Ranch Rd, Livingston, La, Bench Warrant
Dontrell Strickland, 29, 186 Smith St, Hahnville, La, Improper Lane Usage, Flight From An Officer, Possession Of Marijuana, Obstruction Of Justice, Careless Operation
Chazzy Simmons, 24, 138 Martin Lane, Des Allemands, La, Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Marijuana
Ralphael Jackson, 25, 15909 River Park, Hahnville, La, Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Marijuana
Timmie Richardson, 49, 2817 Jay St, Baton Rouge, La, Bench Warrant
Emanuel Johnson Jr., 23, 22770 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, La, Aggravated Burglary With A Weapon
Gregory Viator Jr., 33, 306 Blue Downs Dr, Lafayette, La, Bench Warrant
Tenneyson Payne Jr., 23, 4442 Alvin Dark Apt 80, Baton Rouge, La, Illegal Use Of Weapons, Illegal Carrying Of Weapons
Michael Collins, 46, 4034 Water Oak Dr, Zachary, La, Home Improvement Fraud
Darius Durall, 26, 205 S. General Pershing St, Hammond, La, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying Of Weapons
Byron Patterson, 36, 57655 Morrison Blvd, Plaquemine, La, Two Headlights Required, Aggravated Flight From An Officer, Driving Under Suspension, Resisting An Officer
Carl Stevens, 41, 7622 Chad Dr, Addis, La, Dwi 2Nd, Flight From An Officer, Speeding
Selvin Q. Franco, 20, 947 Platt, Sulphur, La, Dwi Misdemeanor Offense, Reckless Operation, No Driver’s License
Windom Lemoine Jr., 32, Address Unknown, Bench Warrant
Tony Grim, 1737 La Annie Apt 37, Baton Rouge, La, Possession Of Stolen Things
Mcdaniel DotsonIII 18, 3822 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, La, Simple Battery
