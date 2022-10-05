West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022

 

Gary Drago, 66, 4346 Myhand St, Addis, LA, disturbing the peace, illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting an officer

 

Shatiah Bolden, 24, 30966 Creek Bend, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

 

Joseph Gibson III, 48, 3616 Addis Lane, Addis, LA, bench warrants 3cts

 

Damion Oubre, 27, 24580 Pecan Point Rd, Plaquemine, LA, violation of protective order 2cts, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, identity theft, access device fraud 21cts, attempted access device fraud 3cts, bench warrant

 

John Scott, 51, 7135 Silverleaf Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

Troy Millican, 41, 22574 Eaton St, Baton Rouge, LA, introduction of contraband

 

Quinton Johnson, 24, 4605 Evangeline St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft

 

Jala Coleman, 24, 1267 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Izell Richardson, 69, 1130 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, simple assault, disturbing the peace by language

 

Carl Frazier, 29, 1711 Vister Dr, Alexandria, LA, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of telecommunications upon the premises of a prison

 

Gaylen Boudreaux, 57, 3053 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA, DWI 1ST, driving left of center

 

Christopher Taplin, 33, 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple kidnapping, false imprisonment, stalking

 

Jonathan Gremillion, 40, 11944 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order

 

Donald Cook, 42, 1534 US Hwy 190 #1, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

 

Jacob Raffray, 51, 4482 Myhand St, Addis, LA, bench warrant

 

Devin Parker, 33, 6813 Aspen Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Larry Lockett, 27, 8235 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, failure to register and notify as a child predator

 

Christopher Hendricks, 35, 15437 Liberty Dr, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle

 

Tiesman Trufant Jr., 20, 7555 Kim Dr, Addis, LA, illegal possession of stolen things 

