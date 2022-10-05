West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Gary Drago, 66, 4346 Myhand St, Addis, LA, disturbing the peace, illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting an officer
Shatiah Bolden, 24, 30966 Creek Bend, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Joseph Gibson III, 48, 3616 Addis Lane, Addis, LA, bench warrants 3cts
Damion Oubre, 27, 24580 Pecan Point Rd, Plaquemine, LA, violation of protective order 2cts, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, identity theft, access device fraud 21cts, attempted access device fraud 3cts, bench warrant
John Scott, 51, 7135 Silverleaf Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Troy Millican, 41, 22574 Eaton St, Baton Rouge, LA, introduction of contraband
Quinton Johnson, 24, 4605 Evangeline St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft
Jala Coleman, 24, 1267 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Izell Richardson, 69, 1130 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, simple assault, disturbing the peace by language
Carl Frazier, 29, 1711 Vister Dr, Alexandria, LA, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of telecommunications upon the premises of a prison
Gaylen Boudreaux, 57, 3053 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA, DWI 1ST, driving left of center
Christopher Taplin, 33, 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple kidnapping, false imprisonment, stalking
Jonathan Gremillion, 40, 11944 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Donald Cook, 42, 1534 US Hwy 190 #1, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jacob Raffray, 51, 4482 Myhand St, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Devin Parker, 33, 6813 Aspen Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia
Larry Lockett, 27, 8235 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, failure to register and notify as a child predator
Christopher Hendricks, 35, 15437 Liberty Dr, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Tiesman Trufant Jr., 20, 7555 Kim Dr, Addis, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
